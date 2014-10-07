(Adds comment from NITC managing director, further details)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON Oct 7 European Union sanctions on Iran's
main oil tanker firm NITC have been annulled after the EU failed
to appeal against a court ruling that ordered the measures to be
lifted, the shipping company said on Tuesday.
An EU official told Reuters the European Union was working
to resolve the issue, adding: "The time for appeal had elapsed,
but work is still ongoing on remedial action for maintaining the
entity on the list."
NITC - a major transporter of Iran's oil - had contested the
EU's blacklisting, arguing that the firm is privately owned by
Iranian pension funds. It has denied any links with the Iranian
government or with the Revolutionary Guards.
The sanctions - imposed in 2012 over Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme - prohibited any trade between the EU, its
companies and citizens, and NITC, including the provision of
services such as insurance or banking.
In July the Luxembourg-based General Court, the
second-highest court in the EU, ruled there were no grounds to
blacklist NITC in the bloc. Rulings are typically suspended for
two months pending appeals.
"We are relieved to see the lifting of these sanctions. We
have always enjoyed good business relationships with our EU
partners and look forward to resuming those now this difficult
period has come to an end," NITC managing director Ali Akbar
Safaei said.
The ruling could help NITC resume contacts and relations
with European counterparts including shipping firms as well as
access to potential blocked assets in the bloc.
However the company still remains on the U.S. government's
sanctions list. Shipping and insurance officials have said this
will mean the company will still struggle to secure
international insurance cover given the restrictions.
Banks and other service providers will also be unlikely to
risk any exposure which could threaten access to bigger U.S.
markets.
In a statement issued last Friday, the British Treasury said
NITC was no longer subject to an asset freeze after the EU
failed to appeal the court ruling.
Iran and world powers are trying to agree on a nuclear deal
before a Nov. 24 deadline, although talks in New York last month
made little progress.
An interim accord signed last November has provided the
Islamic Republic with some sanctions relief, helping to boost
oil sales. But the restrictions on shipping and insurance have
meant that a return to Tehran's pre-sanctions export level of
over 2 million barrels per day is still some way off.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels; Editing by
Pravin Char)