By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 5 International sanctions on
Iran are having "significant" effects on the Iranian people and
also appear to be harming humanitarian operations in the
country, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said in a report to the U.N.
General Assembly released on Friday.
The Iranian currency has fallen during the past year and
over the last ten days alone has lost a third of its value,
sparking street protests. U.S. official and other Western
officials blame the drop on a combination of economic
mismanagement and sanctions.
Iran is under U.N., U.S. and European Union sanctions for
refusing to halt nuclear enrichment, which Western powers and
their allies fear is part of a plan to amass the capability to
produce nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the charge, saying its
atomic work is for medicine and generating electricity.
"The sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran have
had significant effects on the general population, including an
escalation in inflation, a rise in commodities and energy costs,
an increase in the rate of unemployment and a shortage of
necessary items, including medicine," Ban said in the report.
Iran has been hit with four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions between 2006 and 2010 for refusing to halt its nuclear
enrichment program. Western nations originally said the
sanctions would hurt the government and not the people of Iran,
but now acknowledge the wider impact.
Britain, France and Germany have called for more EU
sanctions, but there are unlikely be further U.N. sanctions
because of resistance from Russia and China. Moscow has
repeatedly criticized unilateral U.S. and EU sanctions against
Tehran.
Russia and China have reluctantly supported all four rounds
of U.N. sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program but
worked hard to weaken the measures in negotiations on the
Security Council resolutions before their adoption.
"The sanctions also appear to be affecting humanitarian
operations in the country," Ban wrote in the report, dated Aug.
22, to the 193-member General Assembly on the "Situation of
human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran."
"Even companies that have obtained the requisite license to
import food and medicine are facing difficulties in finding
third-country banks to process the transactions," he said.
NO 'SERIOUS' PROPOSALS FROM IRAN
Ban said due to the payment problems some medical companies
have stopped exporting medicine to Iran, leading to a reported
shortage of drugs used to treat various illnesses, including
cancer, heart and respiratory conditions and multiple sclerosis.
Ban said a number or Iranian aid groups and activists had
expressed concern about inflation, rising commodity prices and
the sanctions compounding each other to have "far-reaching
effects on the general population."
For nearly 10 years, various major powers have negotiated
unsuccessfully with Iran to persuade it to halt its nuclear
program in exchange for political and economic incentives. Since
2006, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China have led the so-called "P5-plus-one" talks with Tehran.
The European Union has started discussing the possibility of
a broad trade embargo against Iran, moving beyond the web of
energy, business and financial restrictions imposed so far. But
some states fear aggressive moves could backfire and rally the
people behind Iran's leaders.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held out the
possibility on Wednesday that sanctions on Iran could be eased
quickly if Tehran worked with major powers to address questions
about its nuclear program.
Western diplomats said Iran continually offers proposals
about how it could end the nuclear stand-off with the West, but
they are not bringing them to the six-power group - the five
permanent Security Council members and Germany - and do not
appear to be sincere about resolving the crisis.
"The Iranians float all sorts of proposals outside the
framework (of the six-power group) but nothing serious," a
senior Western diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
Another Western diplomat said that Iranian proposals always
involve the removal of sanctions before they would suspend
sensitive nuclear activities, which he said was unacceptable.
Last week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew his
"red line" for Iran's nuclear program, saying Tehran may be on
the brink of an atom bomb in less than a year and suggesting
that Israel might have to make a decision on whether to use
military force against Iranian nuclear sites by spring 2013.