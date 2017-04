May 21 Table showing average Iranian crude imports by Asia's top buyers in barrels per day (bpd). It compares imports since the second waiver given by the United States to sanctions with the previous six months and a year earlier. Percentage changes are for the previous six months and a year earlier. Dec 2012-Apr 2013 Jun 2012-Nov 2012 Dec 2011-May 2012 Pct change Pct change China 440,800 (-3%) 455,000 (+5.7%) 417,000 India 224,532 (-17%) 270,380 (-40%) 375,000 SKorea 167,649 (+45%) 116,013 (-9.4%) 185,000 -------- -------- --------- Total 832,981 (+0.9%) 841,393 (-15%) 977,000 Sep 2012-Feb 2013 Mar 2012-Aug 2012 Sep 2011-Feb 2012 Japan 200,000 (+31%) 152,264 (-33%) 297,000 (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Tom Hogue)