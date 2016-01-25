TEHRAN Jan 25 Iran and Saudi Arabia should take
every step to de-escalate the tension between them, Iran's
deputy foreign minister said on Monday.
Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have escalated since
Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi'ite cleric on Jan. 2.
Iranian protesters then stormed Saudi diplomatic missions in
Iran, prompting Riyadh to break off ties with Tehran.
"We are prepared to consider any initiative which can help
this region become more stable and of course safer, so we can
combat the real challenge and the real threat in the region
which is terrorism, extremism and of course sectarianism which
is a big threat to all of us in the region," Abbas Araqchi told
reporters at an aviation conference in Tehran.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by
William Maclean)