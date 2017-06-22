(Adds quotes, detail)
ANKARA, June 22 Iran urged regional rival Saudi
Arabia on Thursday to free three Iranian fishermen, pay
compensation for shooting dead a sailor and punish those behind
an "irresponsible act", the semi-official Fars news agency
reported.
Iranian media reported last week that Saudi border guards
had opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the Gulf, killing a
fisherman. The Saudi Information Ministry said it had detained
three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the incident.
"The fishermen were not armed ... Saudi guards killed one of
the sailors by opening fire on the boats," Fars quoted a
statement published by Iran's Interior Ministry.
"Those detained fishermen should be freed ... compensation
should be paid for the one killed and those involved in the
irresponsible act should be punished."
Riyadh has said the vessel, seized last Friday, was carrying
explosives and those captured intended to conduct a "terrorist
act" in Saudi territorial waters.
The Iranian interior ministry statement denied the Saudi
claim, saying the three fishing boats had legal documents and
departed Iran's southern port of Bushehr for fishing but lost
their way.
"Shooting at fishing boats is against the humanitarian and
Islamic norms," it said.
"One group of the fishermen could steer their boat back onto
the main course, but the two other boats were driven towards the
shared sea borders with Saudi Arabia, unaware of their situation
or unable to control the vessels," it said.
Shi'ite dominated Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia accuse each
other of fomenting tension in the Middle East, where the two
arch rivals back opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Yemen and
Iraq.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)