DUBAI/RIYADH, Aug 25 Iran's deputy foreign
minister will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the first
bilateral talks between the Middle East's most intractable
Muslim rivals since Iran's political landscape shifted in 2013,
media in both countries reported.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are enmeshed in a
struggle for influence across the Middle East and they support
opposing sides in wars and political disputes in Iraq, Syria,
Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen.
But both Riyadh and Tehran welcomed this month's nomination
of Haider al-Abadi, a Shi'ite, as prime minister-designate of
Iraq, which is battling militants of the Islamic State who have
seized swathes of that country in recent months.
Riyadh had long seen Abadi's predecessor, Nouri al-Maliki,
also a Shi'ite, as being too close to Tehran.
The deputy foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, left
Tehran on Monday, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.
Riyadh officials were not available to comment, but
Saudi-owned satellite news channel al-Arabiya said the Iranian
minister would arrive on Tuesday for talks.
In another bout of regional diplomacy on Monday, Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met senior Iraqi Shi'ite
clerics who played a key role in the country's political crisis
by urging Maliki to step down.
"The significance of Abdollahian's visit to Saudi Arabia is
that it coincides with efforts to form a new government in Iraq.
It also coincides with Zarif's tour of Iraq, his second since
becoming foreign minister," said Mohammad Ali Shabani, an Iran
analyst based in Tehran.
KEY REGIONAL PLAYERS
IRNA said Abdollahian was scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia's
Foreign Minister Prince Saud Al Faisal to discuss bilateral
issues, in the first such visit since the election of Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani in 2013.
One of Rouhani's first official comments after being elected
was a pledge to improve ties with the Islamic republic's Gulf
Arab neighbours, but mutual suspicion has persisted.
"It is very important for Iran and Saudi Arabia to talk
because they both play a role in the region," said Abdullah
al-Askar, head of the foreign policy committee on Saudi Arabia's
appointed Shoura Council, which advises the government on
policy.
"But we have to talk to tell them frankly about our
reservations about their meddling in Syria and Iraq and Yemen
and elsewhere. Iran now is trying to back all these sectarian
groups and trying to shake the ground underneath regional
countries," he added.
Prince Saud said in May he had invited Zarif to visit the
kingdom for talks, but Iran later said the invitation was only
to participate in a wider Islamic meeting and that the minister
could not attend.
