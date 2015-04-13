(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, April 13 Iran has suspended flights to
Saudi Arabia for the year-round Umrah Islamic pilgrimage over
allegations that Saudi security officers sexually assaulted two
Iranian boys, Culture Minister Ali Jannati said on Monday.
The move is likely to deepen tensions between the two
regional powers, who are at odds over the war in Yemen.
The teenage boys alleged last week that the officers abused
them while conducting a security search at Jeddah airport.
"Until these guilty people are put on trial and punished,
the Umrah will be stopped and Iranian flights will be
suspended," the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) cited
Jannati as saying.
The boys were returning to Tehran from the Umrah, a
pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the
year other than during the Hajj.
Several hundred protesters marched on the Saudi embassy in
Tehran on Saturday, despite a ban on public demonstrations.
Jannati said the Saudi authorities had arrested the
perpetrators and promised to punish them, ISNA reported.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Michael Georgy and John
Stonestreet)