UPDATE 6-N.Korea fires missile days after new S.Korea leader pledges dialogue
* Missile flew for 30 minutes, rose more than 2,000 km, Japan says
DUBAI Oct 5 Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned Saudi naval vessels taking part in military exercises in the Gulf on Wednesday not to get close to Iranian waters.
"The Revolutionary Guards naval forces believe this war game is mainly to create tension and destabilise the Persian Gulf," the IRGC said in a statement published on Tasnim news agency.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean and Larry King)
* Missile flew for 30 minutes, rose more than 2,000 km, Japan says
ROME, May 14 Rescuers saved 484 migrants from boats in the Mediterranean on Saturday and found the bodies of seven men who had died in the attempt to get to Europe, Italy's coast guard said.