Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, Sept 22 Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting he held with his Saudi counterpart on Sunday would bring a new chapter in ties between their countries, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.
Ties between the two rival Gulf powers have long been strained on a wide variety of issues.
"Both my Saudi counterpart and I believe that this meeting will be the first page of a new chapter in our two countries' relations," the agency quoted Zarif as saying after an hour-long meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal. (Reporting by William Maclean, Editing by Andrew Heavens)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.