DUBAI Nov 8 Iran summoned the Saudi charge
d'affaires in Tehran on Sunday to protest over the execution of
three Iranians in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking, according
to the Fars news agency.
The regional adversaries are at loggerheads over crises in
Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as the disaster at the haj in
September in which 465 Iranians died in a crush of pilgrims near
Mecca.
According to Iranian state media, the death sentences of the
three men, who had been convicted of smuggling large amounts of
hashish to the kingdom, were carried out in the city of Dammam
earlier in the day.
"Countries refrain from executing such sentences by
respecting bilateral relations and keeping in mind that
implementing such sentences will not bear a positive effect on
ties," Iran's deputy foreign minister Hassan Qashqavi was quoted
as saying by Press TV on Sunday.
Last year, Saudi Arabia executed more people than any
country except China and Iran. Most executions in Saudi Arabia
are by public beheading.
International monitoring groups Amnesty International and
Human Rights Watch say weaknesses in the Saudi justice system
make convictions unsafe, and they have also criticised the
frequent use of execution for non-violent offences.
The conservative kingdom, which uses sharia law, or Islamic
law, and whose judiciary is composed of clerics, denies that its
trials are unfair.
