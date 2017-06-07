REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

A view shows the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017.

CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine on Wednesday, the group's state news agency AMAQ said.

"Fighters from Islamic state attacked Khomeini's shrine and the Iranian parliament in Tehran," the news agency said.

In another statement the news agency said the attacks on Khomeini's shrine were carried out by two suicide bombers.

The two attacks happened almost simultaneously and killed up to seven people.

