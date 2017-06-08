DUBAI, June 8 The president of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) has sent condolences to his Iranian counterpart
after at least 13 people were killed in militant attacks on
Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran.
The unprecedented assault in the highly controlled Shi'ite
Muslim country was claimed by the Sunni militant Islamic State
group. Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed regional Sunni rival
Saudi Arabia, a UAE ally. Riyadh denied involvement.
The UAE state news agency WAM said President Sheikh Khalifa
bin Zayed al-Nahayan had condemned "the horrific crime".
"His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere
condolences to the Iranian people and the families of the
victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the message to
President Hassan Rouhani said, according to WAM.
Tensions have been rising between conservative U.S.-allied
Gulf Arab states, including the UAE, and non-Arab Iran over
accusations that Tehran is meddling in the affairs of its Arab
neighbours, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
Riyadh and Tehran vie for predominance in the Gulf and
influence in the wider Islamic world. The attacks in Tehran came
days after Riyadh and other Sunni Muslim powers cut ties with
Qatar, accusing it of backing Tehran and militant groups.
(Reporting by Hadeel al-Sayegh writing by Sami Aboudi; editing
by Mark Heinrich)