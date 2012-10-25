* UN investigator concerned about Iran's new cyber rules
* Iran says it has been hit with cyber attacks
* 2010 Stuxnet worm targeted Iran nuclear centrifuges
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 Iran rejected criticism
from a U.N. human rights investigator over its tighter cyber
security rules, saying they are necessary to protect it against
cyber attacks and have nothing whatsoever to do with freedom of
expression.
In his latest report, U.N. special rapporteur on the human
rights situation in Iran, Ahmed Shaheed, said he was concerned
about reports of government activities "that seemingly infringe
on freedom of expression and the right to information."
He said authorities have reportedly targeted websites they
see as promoting terrorism, espionage, and economic or social
crimes.
These include sites that contain "pornographic content,
insult Islam or Government officials, proselytize unrecognized
religions, or establish anti-government political groups,"
Shaheed said.
In a response to his report, presented to U.N. General
Assembly delegations this week and sent to Reuters on Thursday
by Iran's U.N. mission, Tehran said its cyber policies were
unrelated to human rights.
"Establishment of (a) cyber council for securing domestic
Internet relates to security and sovereignty of states rather
than an issue dealing with promotion and protection of human
rights," the Iranian statement said.
"As a country frequently targeted by highly sophisticated
vicious cyber attacks, often orchestrated by certain States,
Iran has every right and reason to strengthen its cyber space
security," the Iranian response said.
"Contrary to the report (and its) assessments based on
overly misleading information, this has nothing to do with the
freedom of expression at all."
STUXNET FALLOUT
The Islamic republic tightened cyber security after its
nuclear program was attacked in 2010 by the Stuxnet computer
worm, which caused centrifuges to fail at its main uranium
enrichment facility.
Tehran, whose nuclear program is suspected by Western powers
and their allies of developing the capacity to produce weapons,
accused the United States and Israel of deploying the worm.
Authorities said in April a computer virus was detected
inside the control systems of Kharg Island - which handles the
vast majority of Iran's crude oil exports - but the terminal
remained operational.
Communications and Technology Minister Reza Taqipour said
last month that Iran needed to develop its own network to ensure
the safety of the country's information.
Iran says its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and has
refused to halt it despite increasingly draconian U.N. and
Western sanctions.
Shaheed is in New York to present his annual report on
rights in Iran to the U.N. General Assembly's Third Committee,
which focuses on human rights.
His report details how rights activists in Iran face
beatings with batons, mock hangings, rape and threats that
family members will be raped or killed.
Earlier this week Shaheed, a former Maldives foreign
minister, reported that minority religions in Iran continue to
face persecution.
Tehran has so far not granted Shaheed access to the country.
In its response, the Islamic republic said his overall report
was biased, selective and "fails to reflect the actual situation
of human rights in Iran."