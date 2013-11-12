(This is the second story in a three-part series, Assets of the
Ayatollah: here#article/part2)
By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Steve Stecklow
Nov 11 Seven years ago, the United Nations and
Western powers began subjecting Tehran to steadily harsher
economic sanctions. Around the same time, an organization
controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei started to
study how some developing economies managed to grow fast.
Setad, as the organization is known, had amassed billions of
dollars in property seized from Iranian citizens. What Iran
lacked and needed, Setad decided, was conglomerates on a par
with those of South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the United States.
According to an account this year by a senior official in
the unit that oversees Setad's financial investments, Ali Ashraf
Afkhami, the organization also picked the perfect candidate to
create an Iranian national champion: Setad itself.
The ayatollah's organization would go on to acquire stakes
in a major bank by 2007 and in Iran's largest telecommunications
company in 2009. Among dozens of other investments, it took over
a giant holding company in 2010.
An organizational chart labeled "SETAD at a Glance,"
prepared in 2010 by one of Setad's companies and seen by
Reuters, illustrates how big it had grown. The document shows
holdings in major banks, a brokerage, an insurance company,
power plants, energy and construction firms, a refinery, a
cement company and soft drinks manufacturing.
Today, Setad's vast operations provide an independent source
of revenue and patronage for Supreme Leader Khamenei, even as
the West squeezes the Iranian economy harder with sanctions in
an attempt to end the nuclear-development program he controls.
"He has a huge sum at his disposal that he can spend," says
Mohsen Sazegara, a co-founder of the powerful Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps military force, who is now living in
exile in the United States. "When you have this much money,
that's power itself."
Even as Setad was gaining ever-greater control over the
Iranian economy in recent years, the Western powers knew of the
organization and its connection to the supreme leader - the one
man with the power to halt Tehran's uranium-enrichment program.
But they moved cautiously, and Setad largely escaped foreign
pressure.
In July 2010, the European Union included Mohammad Mokhber,
president of Setad, in a list of individuals and entities it was
sanctioning for alleged involvement in "nuclear or ballistic
missiles activities." Two years later, it removed him from the
list.
In June, the U.S. Treasury Department added Setad and 37
companies it "oversees" to its list of sanctioned entities.
Khamenei wasn't named in the announcement, but a Treasury
official later told a Senate committee that Setad is controlled
by the supreme leader's office.
Asked why Khamenei himself wasn't targeted, U.S. officials
told Reuters they did not want to play into the hands of Iranian
officials who maintain that Washington's ultimate goal in
pressuring Iran with sanctions is to topple the government.
"Regime change is not our policy," said one U.S. official.
"But putting pressure on this regime certainly is."
By the time Setad felt the pressure, it was already a giant.
As reported in Part 1 of this series, Setad was founded with
modest ambitions. Its genesis was a two-paragraph order issued
in 1989 by Khamenei's predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini,
shortly before he died. The order directed two aides to sell and
manage properties that had supposedly been abandoned during the
chaotic years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and channel
much of the proceeds to charity. The edict ultimately sparked a
new organization whose full name in Persian is "Setad Ejraiye
Farmane Hazrate Emam" - the Headquarters for Executing the Order
of the Imam.
According to one of its co-founders, Setad was meant to last
two years. But under Khamenei's control, it remained in
business, amassing a giant portfolio of real estate by claiming
in Iranian courts, sometimes falsely, that the properties were
abandoned. In fact, many were seized from members of religious
minorities, and business people and other Iranians living
abroad.
Since 2000 it has moved into almost every area of the
economy.
In an interview, David Cohen, the Treasury Department's
Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said
Setad now generates "billions of dollars a year" in revenue. He
added that "the supreme leader's own money is handled and
invested in" a Setad division known as the Tadbir Economic
Development Group, although he said the amount isn't known. A
Treasury Department spokesman said Tadbir also manages
investments for "other leadership figures" in Iran, but didn't
name them.
The Iranian president's office, the foreign ministry and
Tadbir Economic Development Group didn't respond to requests for
comment. Iran's embassy in the United Arab Emirates issued a
statement calling Reuters' findings "scattered and disparate"
and said that "none has any basis." It didn't elaborate.
Setad's director general of public relations, Hamid Vaezi,
said in an email that the Reuters series is "far from realities
and is not correct" but didn't go into specifics. In a
subsequent message, he said Setad disputes the Treasury
allegations and is in the process of hiring U.S. legal counsel
to challenge the sanctions.
Setad's total net worth is difficult to pinpoint due to the
secrecy of its accounts and because its stakes in companies
frequently change. But Reuters was able to identify holdings of
real estate, corporate investments and other assets in Setad's
control worth about $95 billion. That estimate is based on
statements by Setad officials, data from the Tehran Stock
Exchange and company websites, and information from the Treasury
Department.
About $52 billion of that sum is in property. The head of
Setad's real-estate division said the property unit was worth
that amount at a press conference in 2008. It is possible that
this figure has risen or fallen since then as the portfolio has
evolved.
Setad also has an estimated $43 billion or more in corporate
holdings, Reuters found:
* The U.S. Treasury Department assessed Rey Investment Co,
controlled by Setad, as worth about $40 billion in 2010, the
year Setad took control of it. (The Treasury did not put an
overall value on Setad).
* Through a subsidiary, Setad bought a 19 percent stake in
Telecommunication Co of Iran, the country's largest telecom
provider, for about $3 billion.
* Reuters also identified at least 24 publicly traded
companies not named in the recent Treasury sanctions in which
Setad, or a company it invested in, held a minority stake. At
the current official exchange rate, those investments are worth
more than $400 million, according to valuations from the Tehran
Stock Exchange and data gleaned from the exchange and company
websites.
* Reuters further identified 14 companies Setad has
investments in - often through other businesses - that couldn't
be valued because they are not publicly traded.
The Revolutionary Guards, the powerful military unit tasked
with protecting Iran from both domestic and foreign threats, has
long held a pivotal role in the country's economy, with
extensive holdings in defense, construction and oil industries,
according to the U.S. State Department.
Setad gives the supreme leader a significant financial
resource of his own, one that greatly adds to his power.
Khamenei appoints Setad's board of directors but delegates
management of the organization to others, according to one
former employee. This person said the supreme leader is
primarily concerned about one thing: its annual profits, which
he uses to fund his bureaucracy.
"All he cares about is the number," this person said.
"IT'S LIKE A TSUNAMI"
Details of how Setad has acquired so many stakes in public
and private businesses are hazy. People familiar with the
organization say it has bought shares on the open market and
pressured investors to sell it shares. In at least one case,
shares Setad now controls were confiscated from their original
owner.
Shirin Reghabi, a teacher now living in California, told
Reuters she was a major shareholder in Fars & Khuzestan Cement
Co, which states on its website it is Iran's largest cement
firm. The shares, which she had purchased several years before
the 1979 revolution, were seized more than 20 years ago, she
said.
Her husband, attorney Ross K. Reghabi, said when he looked
into the matter a few years ago, he learned that the shares had
been confiscated by a foundation called Bonyad Mostazafan, but
then transferred to another company that was connected to Setad.
He estimates the shares are now worth close to $100 million.
"It's like a tsunami now. They are in control of all these
companies," he said.
The Reghabis concluded they had no recourse against the
ayatollah's organization. "I gave up," Mrs. Reghabi said.
In 2000, Setad took one of its earliest steps to formalize
its move beyond property, setting up an investment management
firm called Tadbir Investment Co. It would eventually become one
of at least five main vehicles through which Setad holds
corporate stakes.
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a hard-line conservative, was elected
Iran's president in 2005, replacing a more moderate leader. Iran
holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections, though
the real power remains with the supreme leader. Two months
later, Tehran announced it had resumed uranium conversion as
part of a nuclear program. The West believes Iran wants to build
atomic weapons. Iran has long said the program is for peaceful
energy development - a position Tehran reiterated in recent days
when it and Western powers held marathon talks aimed at a
possible rapprochement. Those talks failed to reach a deal;
negotiations will resume soon.
In December 2006, the United Nations Security Council
imposed sanctions on Iran's trade in nuclear-related materials
and technology, and froze assets of key individuals and
companies involved in the nuclear program.
A SPECIAL BANK
Meanwhile, Setad was making a push into banking. Parsian
Bank had opened for business in 2002, and it was different from
other Iranian lenders. It offered interest rates that were
slightly higher than government-run banks. But while other
financial institutions typically capped the size of their
mortgage loans, Parsian was willing to finance 80 percent of a
property's value, making financing a real option for many new
homebuyers. "People could actually buy houses," said one former
employee who requested anonymity.
Parsian was particularly unusual in another aspect: It had a
lenient dress code. Men wore ties and women used makeup, which
Iran's religious conservatives criticize for contributing to the
spread of Western culture.
"People liked to come in the bank just to watch the people
working there," said the ex-employee, who added that in its
hiring practices, Parsian "was very much valuing people based on
brain and intellectual capacity, not based on their
connections."
By 2006, Parsian had opened more than 100 branches and
become Iran's largest non-state bank. But the institution faced
trouble.
According to people familiar with the matter, in 2005,
Mohammad Shariatmadari, who had served on Setad's board of
directors, asked Parsian's managing director, Abdollah Talebi,
for a $44 million loan for a foundation he managed.
Shariatmadari offered no collateral for the loan; Talebi
refused. Meanwhile, President Ahmadinejad publicly criticized
the lending practices of private banks, accusing them of making
huge loans to favored clients. News media reported that he had
Parsian Bank in his sights. Under pressure, Talebi resigned as
managing director in 2006 and later quit the bank's board after
Iran's Central Bank disqualified him for allegedly violating its
rules on loans.
Neither Talebi nor Shariatmadari responded to requests for
comment.
It was during this period that Setad's investment firm,
Tadbir Investment Co, acquired a stake in Parsian. Although the
stake was small - a Setad official later suggested it was 16
percent - the former employee likened Tadbir's arrival to "a
hostile takeover."
The atmosphere at Parsian changed dramatically, according to
the ex-employee. Ties were banned for men. Female employees
began receiving letters asking, "Why are you wearing jeans? Why
are your lips red?"
New managers arrived. "Even the customers of the bank
changed," the ex-employee said. "They brought their own
customers and clients."
The bank's board also changed. According to Parsian's
website, its members now include Aref Norozi, who it also says
serves on the board of Tadbir Investment. Norozi was also head
of Setad's enormous real-estate division, which sells and
manages confiscated properties. It was Norozi who in 2008 put
the value of Setad's real-estate holdings at about $52 billion.
SANCTIONS AND RESILIENCE
Despite the sanctions, Iran's economy grew at a healthy 6
percent in the two years leading up to the financial crisis of
2008. After a sharp drop, growth was back to just below 6
percent in 2010, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Oil exports kept the money flowing. Iran exported $70 billion
worth of oil in 2009 and $90 billion in 2010, according to IMF
figures.
These were years of expansion for Setad. In 2006 or 2007,
Setad conducted a study to explore why certain developing
countries were outgrowing Iran. The deliberations were described
in an interview given to the reformist Iranian newspaper Shargh
in April this year by Afkhami, whom the paper identified as
chairman of the Tadbir Economic Development Group, the unit that
oversees most of Setad's financial investments.
"In South Korea, companies like Samsung, LG and Hyundai have
had an impact on development. In China, Japan, Brazil, Germany
and America it's the same," said Afkhami. "We saw that in Iran
we don't have these large corporations. With this in mind,
within the Tadbir Investment Company we started slowly, slowly
discussing the strategy of entering various arenas," he told the
paper. "This strategy was approved by the management of Setad."
And it was soon implemented. In September 2008, Norozi, then
managing director of Setad's property division, announced a
restructuring of the entire organization at an official Setad
ceremony in the city of Bushehr, according to a report by the
semi-official Fars news agency. He said Setad had been
transformed "from a collective that sells property into an
economic conglomerate" that held investments in publicly traded
companies. He said it had invested $833 million so far,
including a 16 percent share in Parsian Bank.
Norozi noted that Setad also had another "subsidiary": the
Barakat Foundation, which he said "has the duty of eliminating
poverty and empowering poor communities."
Shahin A. Shayan, who spent two years working at Goldman
Sachs in New York, told Reuters Barakat started about six or
seven years ago and was based on a model he developed. A
U.S.-born, Columbia University graduate and standout college
soccer player, Shayan had spent most of his childhood in Iran
and returned there in the mid-1990s.
Shayan said Barakat, a non-profit, was designed to create
jobs in rural areas of Iran. The foundation raised capital from
private sources, local governments and Setad, and initially
began with about $4 million or $5 million, he said. But he said
Barakat remained "totally independent from any entity." The
foundation offered assistance in agriculture and to food
businesses and small mining operations, he said, as well as
building schools, roads and houses. "It wasn't billions of
dollars," he said.
Shayan said he left Barakat about three-and-a-half years
ago. "I wanted to go back and do research and lectures and
things like that," he said. He said he didn't know what became
of the organization after his departure. "Don't ask me what it
is now because I have no idea."
It is now part of Setad's empire, according to the
foundation's website.
In his interview with Shargh newspaper in April, Setad's
Afkhami said "nearly 100 percent of the income of Setad and the
Tadbir Group is placed at the disposal" of the Barakat
Foundation. The foundation, he said, had spent more than $1.6
billion in the past five years on development projects, as well
as building 200 schools, 400 homes and health clinics.
Setad's claims about its charity spending are impossible to
verify because its accounts are not publicly available.
Moreover, in the same interview in which Afkhami claimed nearly
100 percent of Setad's income went to Barakat, he later said:
"Of course part of the income has been spent on developing
companies in the Tadbir Group."
Officials at Barakat could not be reached for comment.
"SENSITIVE LEGAL ISSUES"
One of Setad's biggest deals came in 2009, when it acquired
a large minority stake in Iran's biggest telecommunications
company, which has a near monopoly on the nation's landline
telephone services.
According to a 2010 slideshow prepared by a Setad subsidiary
company, Setad that year held 38 percent of a consortium called
Tose'e Etemad Mobin Co. A year earlier, the consortium had
acquired 50 percent plus one share of Telecommunication Co of
Iran (TCI), for $7.8 billion. The buyers got favorable terms:
The slideshow says the winning consortium - whose largest
stakeholder was a company controlled by the Revolutionary Guards
- was required to put down 20 percent and had eight years to pay
the rest.
In 2010, Setad obtained control of an even bigger prize: Rey
Investment Co, whose value the U.S. Treasury in June put at
about $40 billion as of December 2010. A conglomerate within the
larger conglomerate of Setad, Rey has investments that include
an oil company, a mining company and two ostrich farms. The
Treasury Department says Setad took control of Rey Investment
after the Iranian government cut off its funding because of
alleged mismanagement.
No one at Rey Investment answered the phone despite attempts
by reporters to seek comment.
As it grew, Setad began looking outside Iran. In 2010, a
unit of the organization tried to woo foreign investors. The
organizational chart titled "SETAD at a Glance," written in
English, was part of a PowerPoint presentation by Setad-owned
electronics firm Iran Mobin Electronic Development Co. The
presentation was aimed at attracting a foreign partner.
"Our main expectation," one slide stated, "is to reach to
much higher income with an experienced Int'l partner such as
KPN." KPN is the largest telecommunications firm in the
Netherlands.
A KPN spokesman said: "Naturally KPN respects the trade
embargo with Iran. KPN does not and has not done business with
this Iranian company."
By this time, Setad was attracting attention in the West.
The Treasury Department says Setad used several companies it
gained control of in 2010 to bypass sanctions, including
transferring funds from Iran to Europe and Africa.
In July 2010, the European Union issued a 12-page list of
Iranian individuals and entities it was sanctioning. Among them:
Mohammad Mokhber, president of Setad, which the EU described as
"an investment fund linked to Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader."
Mokhber and the others were cited for alleged links to Iran's
nuclear or missile programs, but the EU gave no further details.
The action didn't target Setad itself.
The broader sanctions effort grew tougher. That same month,
Washington enacted its strictest measures so far, the
Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability and Divestment Act,
which targeted Iran's oil and gas sector. The Act, and a series
of EU and U.S. sanctions over the following two years, increased
pressure on Iran, in particular its energy exports and its
banks.
Growth slowed to 3 percent in 2011, and the economy shrank
1.9 percent in 2012. Oil exports have fallen by around 60
percent in the past two years as European and most Asian buyers
reduced imports because of U.S. and EU sanctions. Iran now earns
around $100 million from oil sales a day, down from $250 million
two years ago.
Setad itself, however, managed to evade the tightening
noose. In October 2012, without any explanation, the EU removed
Mokhber from its sanctions list.
According to a person familiar with the matter, the EU
delisted him in an attempt to fend off a broader Iranian legal
challenge to financial sanctions on Iran's banks and bank
directors. The EU had listed Mokhber as head of Setad and as
chairman of Sina Bank. Sina is among the Iranian banks that have
won rounds in European courts seeking to lift sanctions on them.
It's not clear whether he had filed an appeal.
A spokesman for the EU's foreign affairs chief, Catherine
Ashton, declined to comment, saying, "As I'm sure you
understand, these are sensitive legal issues and we'd prefer not
to say anything."
INFLUENCE SPREADS
The Treasury Department declined to specify how its June
sanctions were affecting Setad. It is possible that the new
measures will ramp up the pressure on Khamenei's economic
empire. And some of Setad's operations, of course, are in
sectors such as oil and banking that have been hammered by prior
sanctions.
"Sanctions have had a significant impact on the government
of Iran and have pushed the Iranians back to the negotiating
table," said a Treasury spokesperson.
Because its holdings are so extensive, however, Setad also
has investments that remain relatively untouched.
Take the telecommunications industry, a sector the West has
largely spared from sanctions.
Setad's TCI affiliate reported a net profit in 2010, the
latest year for which figures are available, of $1.54 billion.
Setad's share of those earnings would work out to $290 million.
Although Setad holds a minority stake in TCI, its influence
can be seen at the highest levels inside the company. TCI's
chairman is Mostafa Seyed Hashemi, who previously served as
chairman of Iran Mobin, the Setad electronics subsidiary.
Other Setad officials have been named or nominated to top
government, military and economic posts in recent years.
The chairman of the board of the Tehran Stock Exchange,
Hamidreza Rafiee Keshtli, is a member of Setad's Tadbir
Investment, according to the exchange's latest annual report.
Gholam Hossein Nozari, a former oil minister, is chairman of
Tadbir Energy Development Co, Setad's energy-holdings division,
as well as Pars Oil, in which Setad holds a stake, according to
the companies' websites. Iran has been trying, so far
unsuccessfully, to have Nozari named secretary general of OPEC,
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
In August, newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
named Hossein Dehghan as defense minister. Dehghan served as
chairman of Iran Mobin. Last month, Rouhani named Mohammad
Shariatmadari - the person who had served on Setad's board and
who allegedly sought a loan from Parsian Bank - as vice
president for executive affairs.
Keshtli, Nozari and Dehghan did not respond to interview
requests.
NO ORDINARY CHARITY
Setad's expansion appears to continue. In May, its
charitable foundation, Barakat, announced it was entering "into
new pharmaceutical fields," including biotechnology,
nanotechnology and gene therapy. The charity runs a unit called
Barakat Pharmaceutical Co that, according to the unit's website,
has more than 20 subsidiaries and had more than $1 billion in
sales in 2011.
One of Barakat Pharmaceutical's units is ATI Pharmed
Pharmaceutical Co. Barakat Pharmaceutical describes ATI as a
joint venture between it and a Swiss company, Stragen Pharma SA,
to produce oral contraceptives. ATI's website displays
information about a number of Stragen products that the Iranian
company says it has licensed to produce in Iran. It is not clear
whether production has begun.
Officials at Geneva-based Stragen - which according to
Barakat Pharmaceutical owns 34 percent of ATI - didn't respond
to requests for comment.
Last October, Khamenei warned that family planning would
lead to an aging population. "One of the mistakes that we made -
and I am also responsible for this mistake - is that the issue
of limiting the population growth should have been stopped from
the decade of the '70s (1991 in the Western calendar) onward,"
he said in a speech.
"Families and the youth must increase the birth rate,
increase the population," he continued. "This limiting of
children in homes, the way it is today, is a mistake."
The business empire controlled by Iran's supreme leader had
grown so large that it now owned companies whose products
Khamenei opposes. That expansion was the direct result of a
legal strategy that came from the very top.
Next, Part 3: Rough Justice - How Iran stretched its laws to
empower Setad
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Edited by Simon
Robinson and Michael Williams)