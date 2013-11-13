(This is the third story in a three-part series, Assets of the
Ayatollah: here#article/part3)
By Yeganeh Torbati, Steve Stecklow and Babak Dehghanpisheh
Nov 13 Two months before his death in 1989,
Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini tried to solve a
problem unleashed by the revolution he led a decade earlier.
Land and other assets were being seized en masse from
purported enemies of the young theocratic state. Khomeini issued
a two-paragraph order asking two trusted aides to ensure that
much of the proceeds from the sale of the properties would go to
charity.
The result was a new organization - known as Setad, or "The
Headquarters" - that reported to Iran's supreme leader. As one
of the aides later recounted, Setad was intended to oversee the
confiscations and then wind down after two years.
Twenty-four years later, Setad is an economic giant.
Khomeini's successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,
has used it to amass assets worth tens of billions of dollars,
rivaling the holdings of the late shah. Setad's portfolio
includes banks, farms, cement companies, a licensed
contraceptives maker, apartments seized from Iranians living
abroad and much more.
Reuters found no evidence that Khamenei puts these assets to
personal use. Instead, Setad's holdings underpin his power over
Iran.
To make Setad's asset acquisitions possible, governments
under Khamenei's watch systematically legitimized the practice
of confiscation and gave the organization control over much of
the seized wealth, a Reuters investigation has found. The
supreme leader, judges and parliament over the years have issued
a series of bureaucratic edicts, constitutional interpretations
and judicial decisions bolstering Setad. The most recent of
these declarations came in June, just after the election of
Iran's new president, Hassan Rouhani.
The thinking behind this painstaking legal effort is
unclear. The Iranian president's office and the foreign ministry
didn't respond to requests for comment. Iran's embassy in the
United Arab Emirates issued a statement calling Reuters'
findings "scattered and disparate" and said "none has any
basis." It didn't elaborate.
Setad's director general of public relations, Hamid Vaezi,
said in an email that the Reuters series is "far from realities
and is not correct" but didn't go into specifics. He said Setad
plans to challenge sanctions imposed on it earlier this year by
the U.S. Treasury Department.
But the legal machinations served several purposes. The
decrees enabled Setad to beat back rival institutions seeking to
take property in the name of the supreme leader. A ruling on the
constitutionality of privatizations smoothed Setad's expansion
beyond real estate and into owning and investing in companies.
The attention to legal procedure also allows Setad and
Khamenei to justify a practice that Khomeini had cited as a
reason for overthrowing the shah in 1979: property
confiscations. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former king, inherited
his fortune from his father, who enriched himself in the first
half of the 20th century by expropriating vast amounts of land
from his subjects. In October 2010, Khamenei invoked that memory
in a speech.
"Our people were living under the pressure of corrupt,
tyrannical and greedy governments for many years," Khamenei told
officials in the clerical city of Qom, according to an
English-language transcript on his official website. The shah's
father "grabbed the ownership of any developed piece of land in
all parts of the country. They accumulated wealth. They
accumulated property. They accumulated jewelry for themselves."
The Islamic Revolution promised Iranians a new era of
justice, governed strictly in accordance with sharia, Islamic
law. Khomeini outlined a "Velayat-e Faqih," or Guardianship of
the Jurist - a government ruled by a cleric who spurns personal
wealth, values the law above all else and rigorously submits
himself to it.
"Islamic government is not a tyranny, where the head of
state can deal arbitrarily with the property and lives of the
people, making use of them as he wills," Khomeini wrote in a
1970 book.
Iranian attorneys who have battled Setad say the governments
under Khamenei's watch have not lived up to those ideals.
Instead, they allege, the government makes aggressive use of the
law to take property from citizens - in particular, Article 49
of the Iranian constitution, which provides for seizing illicit
assets from criminals.
"It is a very powerful tool," said Mohammad Nayyeri, a
Britain-based lawyer who worked on several property confiscation
cases involving Setad before leaving Iran in 2010. "It opens the
door to corruption. There is no limitation. The private
ownership and private life of people are not respected."
Setad has emerged as a mainstay for Khamenei. It provides an
independent source of revenue to finance his rule even as years
of sanctions imposed by the West have squeezed Iran's economy
hard. The story of how he used the law to build up Setad is
central to understanding how he has managed in some ways to gain
even more power than his predecessor.
A ONE-ROOM HOUSE
The supreme leader, now 74 years old, comes from a modest
background. He grew up in the holy city of Mashhad in Iran's
northeast. His father, Ayatollah Javad Husseini Khamenei, was a
religious scholar of ethnic Azeri descent and a prayer leader at
a local mosque.
"The house only had one room and a gloomy basement. Whenever
a guest came to see my father ... we had to go to the basement
until they left," Khamenei is quoted as saying in a biography
posted on his official website.
The young Ali Khamenei was known as Seyyed Ali, a title used
by families who claim descent from the Prophet Mohammad. While
he chose the same calling as his father, Khamenei embraced
radically different views.
The elder Khamenei was a traditionalist opposed to mixing
religion and politics. The son took up with the growing Islamist
revolutionary cause. One relative says the young cleric appeared
as interested in the movement's political dimension as its
spiritual side.
"He came across as a modernist or progressive cleric," said
Mahmoud Moradkhani, a nephew who opposes Khamenei's rule and
lives in exile in Paris. "He was not a part of the
fundamentalists ... and only followed the revolutionary
movement."
In the early 1960s Khamenei studied under Khomeini in Qom.
The young cleric began agitating against the shah's pro-Western
regime. In 1963, Khamenei served his first of many terms in
prison when, at the age of 24, he was detained by security
forces for his political activities. Later that year he was
imprisoned for ten days in his home city of Mashhad, where he
was put under "severe torture," according to his official
biography.
People who knew Khamenei in his formative years describe a
complex man. He was an uncompromising revolutionary and Islamist
ideologue, but he also had a sociable side, with a sense of
humor.
"He has maybe two different personalities," said Houshang
Asadi, a dissident journalist who spent months sharing a prison
cell with Khamenei in 1974. Asadi recalled one occasion when
Khamenei "stood under the window in the little cell, talking to
God and crying." On other occasions, "he was a simple man like
me. We had different opinions about many things, but we argued,
we talked, we laughed, we were joking."
Five years later came the revolution. The shah fled,
Khomeini returned in triumph from exile, the clerics emerged
pre-eminent. According to historians, Khamenei, then 40, helped
found the Islamic Republic Party and went on to serve in
increasingly powerful posts.
In 1979, months after taking power, Khomeini pushed through
a new constitution that enshrined his concept of the
Guardianship of the Jurist, a republic ruled by a leader who is
the foremost expert in Islamic law. Among the charter's 175
articles were two that would prove instrumental for Setad. One,
Article 45, which deals with public property, gave the
government the right to use "abandoned" land and "property of
undetermined ownership."
Even more important in the end was Article 49, which allows
for the confiscation of wealth acquired through criminal
activities. It prescribed broad safeguards against arbitrary
confiscations. In practice, this law rarely was followed.
"Article 49 is so broadly written that it allows
confiscation and expropriation on the flimsiest of excuses,"
said Shaul Bakhash, an Iran historian at George Mason University
in Virginia. He says property of his own was confiscated by
court order in 1992.
Wholesale expropriation of wealth became a hallmark of the
early republic. It was a chaotic time. Iraq invaded Iran in
1980. Years of brutal trench warfare followed. There were
shortages of rice, milk, meat and fuel. The new regime faced
internal threats, carrying out tit-for-tat killings as it
consolidated power. And the new state began seizing assets from
the deposed royal family and other perceived enemies.
"Bonyads," or foundations, were among the first
beneficiaries of this transfer of wealth. One of the biggest was
Bonyad Mostazafan, or the Foundation of the Oppressed, which
took over many of the royal family's assets. It remains in
business. A Mostazafan official did not respond to a request for
an interview.
"This situation in reality created a struggle and a sort of
competition between the revolutionary units and institutions
for each to find the best properties and introduce them to the
court as candidates for confiscation," said Hossein Raeesi, a
human-rights attorney who practiced in Iran for 20 years and
handled some property confiscation cases.
According to a study published in 1989 in the International
Journal of Middle East Studies, in 1982 Bonyad Mostazafan held
2,786 real-estate properties it obtained by court-sanctioned
confiscation. Its real estate included a building on Fifth
Avenue in Manhattan built in the 1970s by the shah's charity,
the Pahlavi Foundation.
The revolutionaries also began turning on some of their own.
In 1981, Khamenei helped lead a successful effort to impeach
Abolhassan Banisadr, who in 1980 had become the republic's first
elected president. Khamenei, then in parliament, introduced a
14-point list of reasons to drive out Banisadr. Less than 17
months after taking office, Banisadr was declared an enemy of
the state and fled to Paris, where he now lives.
Later that year, Khamenei survived a bomb attack by a
leftist insurgent group that disabled his right arm. The
explosives were placed in a tape recorder in the Abuzar mosque
in Tehran where he was giving a speech. Two months later,
Banisadr's successor as president was assassinated by the same
group. In October 1981, Khamenei was elected overwhelmingly as
the republic's third president.
"IN THE NAME OF THE REVOLUTION"
In 1982, with factions and organizations feuding over
properties, Khomeini tried to control the chaos, issuing a
decree that banned confiscations without a judge's order. "It is
unacceptable and intolerable that in the name of the revolution
and being revolutionary-minded, God forbid, an injustice should
be done to someone," Khomeini declared in the order.
Two years later, in 1984, parliament created a special class
of property confiscation courts - dubbed "Article 49 courts" -
in each of Iran's provinces. They were a branch of the
Revolutionary Courts, which had been established to dispense
justice to purported enemies of the republic.
The Article 49 courts continue to operate today, but they
failed to end the free-for-all. "In practice, the establishment
of the Article 49 courts systematized and continued the
expropriations, and even today the confiscations continue,"
Raeesi said.
The war with Iraq ended in 1988. It left hundreds of
thousands of Iranian soldiers and civilians dead. That meant
many mouths to feed.
In April 1989, Khomeini issued his brief order that marked
the genesis of Setad, whose full name in Persian is "Setad
Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam" - the Headquarters for Executing
the Order of the Imam.
He directed two senior officials to take over all "sales,
servicing and managing" of properties "of unknown ownership and
without owners." The revenues were to be spent on sharia issues
"and as much as possible" to help seven bonyads and charities he
named. The officials were to use the money to support "the
families of the martyrs, veterans, the missing, prisoners of war
and the downtrodden."
At this point, though he had been president for more than
seven years, Khamenei wasn't counted among Iran's first rank of
power brokers. The presidency had been stripped of key powers
during Banisadr's short rule, because he was viewed as a threat
to Iran's new clerical elite.
After Khomeini's death in June 1989, Iran's Assembly of
Experts selected Khamenei as his successor. Some senior clerics
regarded him as unqualified for the job of supreme leader. He
hadn't achieved the required rank among Shi'ite clerics that the
constitution stipulated. But key supporters backed a
constitutional amendment that sealed his elevation, and Khamenei
took office in July.
One of his early acts was to order a cleric to follow up on
the creation of Setad. The new organization's decisions, he said
in an edict that September, "should be just and based on sharia
and without negligence."
The new supreme leader quickly set about cultivating the
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite military group that
had emerged from the war as one of Iran's most powerful
institutions.
Droves of its soldiers had returned in 1988 from the
battlefield and were seeking opportunity. He began securing
their support by helping them receive lucrative reconstruction
contracts.
According to Mohsen Sazegara, a co-founder of the
Revolutionary Guards who is now in exile in the United States,
Khamenei allowed the Guards to enter the construction business.
That opening eventually enabled an engineering division of the
Guards to evolve into a major conglomerate.
In time the Guards became a pillar of Khamenei's power. So
too did Setad.
By the early 1990s, courts were seizing assets and turning
them over to Setad, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The organization began keeping funds from property sales, rather
than redistributing all the proceeds. It isn't clear when Setad
began retaining funds or what percentage of the revenue it
keeps.
Khamenei, meanwhile, took pains to show Iranians that he was
above exploiting his high office. On a visit to his boyhood home
in Mashhad in August 1995, he told the story of how while he was
president, a next-door neighbor erected a tall building
overlooking his yard.
"As a result, my mother could no longer step in the yard
without wearing a chador," a long garment worn by devout women
in Iran. He asked the neighbor to reconsider, according to an
account by Khamenei on his official website, but the owner
wouldn't listen.
Khamenei dropped the matter. "Such events bear testimony to
the fact that worldly positions and financial means never cause
individuals to regard themselves as distinct from the general
public, or that they are entitled to live in greater comfort,"
Khamenei said.
In 1997, the reformist Mohammad Khatami was elected
president. Iran's judiciary soon moved to shield Setad from
scrutiny. The General Inspection Office is an anti-corruption
body that monitors many Iranian institutions and reports to the
head of the judiciary, who is appointed by Khamenei. That year,
a government legal commission declared that the GIO had no right
to inspect Setad unless the supreme leader requested it to do
so.
Setad still faced competitors. Among its main rivals for
seized assets, according to attorney Mohammad Nayyeri, was
another organization: Sazemane Jamavari va Forooshe Amvale
Tamliki, or Department for the Collection and Sale of Acquired
Property, which is controlled by the Ministry of Economic
Affairs and Finance. In 2000, the judiciary adopted a bylaw
granting Setad exclusive authority over property taken in the
name of the supreme leader.
AN EXPEDIENT RULING
Setad began expanding into corporate investments, taking
advantage of another legal initiative by Khamenei.
In 2004, Khamenei ordered a review of Article 44 of the
constitution, which mandates state ownership of critical
industries. The Expediency Council, a state advisory body
appointed by the supreme leader, issued a new interpretation of
Article 44 allowing the privatization of major industries.
"What was the goal?" he asked in a 2011 speech. "The goal
was to create a competitive economy with the presence of the
private sector and its investments in the economy of the
country."
In 2006, with the country facing a ballooning budget deficit
under its new hardline president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Khamenei
issued an executive order to privatize 80 percent of the shares
of some state-owned companies. The targets included banks,
insurers and oil-and-gas firms. The step, he said, would change
the "government's role from direct ownership and management of
companies to policymaking, guidance and monitoring."
In 2009, Setad emerged as a victor in Iran's biggest state
asset sale, the privatization of Telecommunication Co of Iran
(TCI).
Through a subsidiary, Setad held a 38 percent stake in a
consortium that was awarded majority control of the
telecommunications provider, Iran's largest, according to Setad
documents seen by Reuters. The other big winner was the
Revolutionary Guards, which controlled most of the winning
consortium.
Even before then, Setad had been drawing attention from the
reformist wing of the establishment. During Khatami's second
term, moderate members of parliament sought to investigate
Setad, according to Nayyeri. The Guardian Council, a body of
conservative clerics and jurists who are directly or indirectly
appointed by Khamenei, issued a declaration that Setad was
beyond parliament's authority, Nayyeri said.
Elections in 2008 brought a strongly conservative parliament
deeply loyal to Khamenei. In one of its first steps, parliament
amended its bylaws to limit its own power to audit institutions
under the supreme leader's supervision, except with his
permission.
"This is the reason why no one knows what is going on inside
these organizations," says Sazegara, the Guards co-founder.
In 2009, hundreds of thousands of Iranians in the so-called
Green Movement protested the re-election of President
Ahmadinejad. Amid the unrest, one of the two men who established
Setad spoke out against the organization.
That man, Mehdi Karoubi, had emerged as a major reformist
politician, serving as speaker of parliament and making
unsuccessful bids for the presidency in 2005 and 2009. After the
2009 vote, he wrote a letter to a longtime rival of Khamenei in
which he reported that Khomeini had intended Setad to last just
two years.
Karoubi went on to accuse Setad and Khamenei's other major
power base, the Revolutionary Guards, of corruption. In an
apparent reference to the TCI privatization, he wrote that they
"put the shares of a government ministry in their own name
within half an hour. And in the name of privatization they
create another saga that continues and completes the recent saga
of the presidential elections?"
Karoubi has been under house arrest in Iran since 2011 and
couldn't be reached for comment.
Khamenei is sensitive to suggestions that he and his
appointees receive special treatment under the law. "No one is
above supervision," he has said in a speech, according to a page
on his website titled "The Supreme Leader's View of
Supervision." "Even the leader is not above supervision, let
alone the organizations linked to the leader," he said.
"Therefore, everyone should receive supervision, including those
who govern the country. Government by its very nature entails
accumulation of power and wealth. That is to say, national
wealth and social and political power are entrusted to a few
government officials. As a result, they must be supervised."
Driving home the point, he added: "I welcome supervision,
and I am strongly opposed to evading it. Personally, the more
supervision I receive, the happier I will be."
Today, Khamenei's power in some respects exceeds that of his
predecessor. He lacks the religious authority of Khomeini but
has far greater resources at his disposal.
Khomeini operated from a modest house in northern Tehran
with a small staff.
Khamenei lives in a large compound in Tehran. The grounds
contain a variety of buildings, including a large hall where
Khamenei gives speeches. Setad helps to finance his
administrative offices, which are known as Beite Rahbar, the
Leader's House, according to a former senior Setad employee and
other people familiar with its operations. It employs about 500
people, many recruited from the Guards and security services.
Setad itself remains veiled from the public eye. It is led
today by Mohammad Mokhber, a Khamenei loyalist who is also the
chairman of Iran's Sina Bank, according to its website. The
European Union sanctioned him in 2010 but lifted the sanctions
last year, without any explanation.
Setad reveals little about its income, expenditures or
staffing. Its headquarters is in a large gray concrete building
with small windows in the heart of Tehran's commercial district.
"You won't even notice it even if you are walking by," a
former employee said.
In June, Supreme Leader Khamenei congratulated Rouhani upon
his election as president. That same month, the chief justice, a
Khamenei appointee, issued a fresh declaration of support for
Setad. According to the Iranian Students' News Agency, Justice
Sadeq Larijani told lower courts that Setad's old rival, the
Department for the Collection and Sale of Acquired Property, had
no authority to take property in the supreme leader's name.
Setad, the justice reminded the courts, "is the only
authorized organization in the issue of property related to the
supreme leader."
(Edited by Michael Williams and Simon Robinson)