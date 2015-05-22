(Corrects hyphenation in headline)
ANKARA May 22 An Iranian aid ship on Friday
docked at Djibouti's port where it will be inspected by the
United Nations so its cargo can be shipped to conflict-torn
Yemen, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
"The ship docked a few minutes ago in Djibouti," Fars
reported. "The ship entered Djibouti waters yesterday and after
inspection by the international organization will head towards
Yemen."
The Iran Shahed vessel, carrying 2,500 tons of food and
medical supplies, was previously bound for the Yemeni port of
Hodaida before Iran agreed on Wednesday to allow the inspection
by U.N. officials.
