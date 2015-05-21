LONDON May 21 An Iranian aid ship has reached
Djibouti's anchorage and is waiting for a permit to enter the
port after Tehran previously agreed to an international
inspection of the vessel with goods for Yemen, an activist on
board said on Thursday.
The Iran Shahed vessel was previously bound for the Yemeni
port of Hodaida before Iran agreed on Wednesday to allow an
international inspection.
"We have arrived outside the port of Djibouti and are
waiting for permission to enter," the activist, Christoph
Horstel, told Reuters. "We are being told right now the permit
will take three to four hours to get."
