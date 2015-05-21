LONDON May 21 An Iranian aid ship has reached Djibouti's anchorage and is waiting for a permit to enter the port after Tehran previously agreed to an international inspection of the vessel with goods for Yemen, an activist on board said on Thursday.

The Iran Shahed vessel was previously bound for the Yemeni port of Hodaida before Iran agreed on Wednesday to allow an international inspection.

"We have arrived outside the port of Djibouti and are waiting for permission to enter," the activist, Christoph Horstel, told Reuters. "We are being told right now the permit will take three to four hours to get." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Louise Ireland)