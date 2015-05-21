(Updates with further comment, detail)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON May 21 An Iranian aid ship has reached
the outskirts of Djibouti's port and is waiting for a permit to
enter after Tehran agreed to an international inspection of the
vessel with goods for Yemen, an activist on board said on
Thursday.
The Iran Shahed vessel, carrying 2,500 tonnes of food and
medical supplies, was previously bound for the Yemeni port of
Hodaida before Iran agreed on Wednesday to allow the
international inspection.
"We have arrived outside the port of Djibouti and are
waiting for permission to enter," the activist, Christoph
Horstel, told Reuters. "We are being told right now the permit
will take three to four hours to get."
The move reduces the risk of a potential showdown between
the vessel and Saudi-led forces enforcing inspections on vessels
entering Yemeni ports to prevent arms supplies from reaching the
Iran-allied Houthi rebels they have been fighting.
Horstel said once the vessel received permission, a ship
pilot would need to guide it into the port from the anchorage,
which is within Djibouti's territorial waters.
"I spoke to the coordinator of the ship and he said it is
sure we will dock in the port," he said.
The voyage had threatened to escalate a regional
confrontation over Yemen, in which Saudi Arabia and its Sunni
Muslim allies have carried out almost two months of air raids on
Houthi fighters it says are armed by Shi'ite power Iran. Tehran
dismisses the allegation.
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian,
was quoted as saying on Wednesday the decision to send the ship
to Djibouti was "so the United Nations inspection protocol can
take place".
Global intelligence firm Stratfor said in a note on
Thursday: "The Saudis, for their part, will not have to choose
between intercepting the vessel and maintaining the legitimacy
of their naval blockade on Yemen, since the Iran Shahed will
have been inspected by a neutral party."
(Editing by Alison Williams)