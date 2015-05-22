(Repeats to more subscribers)
By Jonathan Saul
London May 22 An Iranian aid ship docked on
Friday in Djibouti, where its cargo will be inspected by the
United Nations before being moved to conflict-torn Yemen, Iran's
semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"The ship docked a few minutes ago in Djibouti," Fars said.
"The ship entered Djibouti waters yesterday and after inspection
by the international organization will head towards Yemen."
Tehran agreed this week to allow an international inspection
of the vessel, the Iran Shahed, averting a potential showdown
with Saudi-led forces who are enforcing searches of ships
entering Yemeni ports to stop arms reaching Houthi rebels.
Shi'ite power Iran backs the dominant Houthi militia in
Yemen's civil war while regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia and its
Sunni Muslim allies have carried out almost two months of air
raids against them and want Yemen's president reinstated.
Tehran has rejected Saudi accusations it is arming Houthi
fighters.
The ship had originally been bound for the Yemen's Red Sea
port of Hodaida, which is controlled by the Houthis, but its aid
cargo will now be delivered by the World Food Programme, the U.N
agency said on Friday.
"The cargo of the ship will be handed over to WFP in
Djibouti and will be transferred to WFP-chartered vessels for
shipment to the Yemeni ports of Hodaida and/or (the southern
port city of) Aden," WFP spokeswoman Abeer Etefa said.
"It will be delivered to humanitarian partners on the ground
for distribution."
Etefa said the WFP had been told the 2,500 tonne cargo
included supplies of rice, flour, canned fish, medicine, water,
tents and blankets.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Editing by
Catherine Evans)