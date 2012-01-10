TEHRAN Jan 10 Pirates in the Gulf of Aden
have hijacked an Iranian ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of
petrochemical products to a North African country, Iran's
semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.
Somali sea gangs have seized vessels and crews across the
Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, extracting millions of
dollars in ransoms.
Mehr did not say where the information on the latest
reported attack came from.
Separately on Tuesday, the Pentagon said American forces had
rescued six Iranian mariners who said their ship was taking in
water off the coast off Iraq.
The announcement came less than a week after U.S. naval
forces rescued 13 Iranian fishermen who were taken hostage by
pirates in the Arabian Sea for more than a month.
The rescue operations have taken place at a moment of
heightened tension between Washington and Tehran over Iran's
nuclear programme, which the West suspects is aimed at building
an atomic bomb. Tehran denies the charge, saying its nuclear
activities are only for peaceful purposes.
Tehran and Washington do not have formal diplomatic
relations. The U.S. State Department last week said there had
been no official communication with Iran about the first rescue,
which it described as a "humanitarian gesture".
Iran announced plans on Friday to hold new naval exercises
in the Strait of Hormuz next month, the latest in a series of
forceful gestures in the world's most important oil shipping
lane.
(Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)