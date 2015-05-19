LONDON May 19 A Yemen-bound Iranian aid ship is
not being escorted by Iranian warships and is due to arrive in
the port of Hodaida on Thursday, two foreign activists onboard
the vessel told Reuters on Tuesday.
A coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia has
imposed searches on all ships trying to enter Yemen in a bid to
prevent weapons being smuggled to the Iran-allied Houthi group
which controls much of the country, including Hodaida.
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming the Houthis - a charge
Tehran denies - while Iran has condemned the Saudi-led air
strikes against the Houthis. Iranian officials have said they
would not let Saudi-led forces inspect the Iran Shahed.
Christoph Horstel, a German political activist on board the
vessel, said it was not being escorted. "It is a purely
humanitarian mission. There is no ship accompanying us - let
alone any Iranian warships," he said.
"As I look at the horizon, there is no ship at all and
during the whole trip there was never any warship," said
Horstel, who previously worked for Germany's TV ARD.
Caleb Maupin, a native of Ohio who has campaigned against
war and the U.S. financial system and is onboard the Iran
Shahed, also said he had not seen any escort warship.
Iran's Tasnim news agency on Monday quoted the Iran Shahed's
captain as saying two Iranian warships had begun escorting the
ship.
Deputy Chief of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General
Massoud Jazayeri said last week that any attack on the ship
would spark a regional war.
Horstel said an unidentified plane circled the ship three
times on Monday. "It is smooth sailing conditions and the
expected time of arrival will be Thursday," he said.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)