(Adds comments from U.S. defense official)
By Phil Stewart and Jonathan Saul
WASHINGTON/LONDON May 19 The Pentagon said on
Tuesday that two Iranian warships have "linked up" with a cargo
ship that Iran has said is carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen,
as activists on board the vessel said it was due to arrive at
the Yemeni port of Hodaida on Thursday.
"We're not overly concerned at this point," Pentagon
spokesman Colonel Steve Warren told a briefing, adding that the
ships' locations were being monitored "every step of the way."
Warren said the warships "linked up" with the Iranian cargo
ship as it passed an area where the Iranian warships were,
according to Tehran, conducting counter-piracy operations.
It was not immediately clear whether the warships were now
in close proximity of the cargo vessel. A U.S. defense official
said the warships were accompanying the cargo ship, broad
language that would allow for the ships to simply be in the same
general area.
A coalition of Gulf Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia has
imposed searches on all ships trying to enter Yemen in a bid to
prevent weapons being smuggled to the Iran-allied Houthi group
which controls much of the country, including Hodaida.
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming the Houthis - a charge
Tehran denies - while Iran has condemned the Saudi-led air
strikes in Yemen. Iranian officials have said they would not let
Saudi-led forces inspect the cargo ship, named Iran Shahed.
Two foreign nationals on board the vessel, who spoke before
the Pentagon's comments, told Reuters the ship was not being
escorted by Iranian warships.
"It is a purely humanitarian mission. There is no ship
accompanying us - let alone any Iranian warships," said
Christoph Horstel, a German political activist aboard the cargo
vessel.
"As I look at the horizon, there is no ship at all and
during the whole trip there was never any warship," said
Horstel, who previously worked for Germany's TV ARD.
Horstel said, however, that an unidentified plane had
circled the ship three times on Monday.
"It is smooth sailing conditions and the expected time of
arrival will be Thursday," he added.
Iran's Tasnim news agency on Monday quoted the Iran Shahed's
captain as saying two Iranian warships had begun escorting the
ship.
Deputy Chief of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General
Massoud Jazayeri said last week that any attack on the ship
would spark a regional war.
(Writing by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Dominic Evans and G
Crosse)