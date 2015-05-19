WASHINGTON May 19 The Pentagon said on Tuesday
that two Iranian warships had linked up with a cargo ship that
Iran says is carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen, adding it was
monitoring the ships "every step of the way."
"We're not overly concerned at this point. It's a single
ship that we've got very good accountability of," Pentagon
spokesman Colonel Steve Warren told a news briefing.
Warren said the two warships "linked up" with the cargo ship
when it passed an area where they had been conducting, according
to Tehran, counter-piracy operations. Another Pentagon spokesman
said this happened on Monday.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham)