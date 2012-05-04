* Sinochem, Nanjing Tankers continue to carry Iran petchem
* Chinese insurers replace European-based tanker coverage
* Chemical freight rates from Iran surge on sanctions
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, May 4 Chinese shipping firms are
making huge profits transporting Iranian petrochemicals after EU
sanctions against OPEC's second largest oil producer decimated
the competition, ship brokers said on Friday.
EU sanctions prohibiting European insurers and reinsurers
from covering tankers carrying Iranian petrochemicals came into
effect on May 1, forcing out most of the ships operating in this
niche market.
China's insurance firms do not have to abide by the
sanctions, and they have the capacity to cover the vessels
bringing supplies to the world's second biggest oil consumer and
its second largest economy.
China is Iran's biggest petrochemicals customer, buying 22
percent of its total exports, which Tehran media said were worth
$14 billion in the year ending March 20.
"China seems to be the only one willing and able to do this
since they can get Chinese insurers to cover them," said a
Singapore-based ship broker who, like others in the industry,
declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak
to the media.
Half of Iran's petrochemical exports go to Asia, and the
impact of the EU sanctions offers a glimpse into how Iran's much
larger crude and oil products trade could be affected once
similar European measures are imposed in July.
Around 90 percent of the world's tanker insurance is based
in the West, so the sanctions threaten crude shipments to Iran's
top Asian buyers China, India, Japan and South Korea.
Several ship brokers said Chinese firms Sinochem Corp and
Nanjing Tankers were the most active in the Iranian
petrochemical trade, charging twice as much than usual for
shipments. A spokesman for Nanjing Tankers declined to comment,
while Sinochem officials were not immediately available.
"It is mostly Chinese vessels from Sinochem and Nanjing
Tankers that are taking a chance. The money is good and they
have the tonnage," one of the brokers said.
Oil trader Sinochem typically imports between 20,000 and
30,000 tonnes of Iranian petrochemicals a month. An industry
official said the sanctions had affected about half of
Sinochem's petrochemical business with Iran.
The EU sanctions have created a two-tier petrochemical
market, with large premiums available to ship owners able to
find replacement insurance to transport Iranian products such as
methanol, xylene and caustic soda.
Ship owners in the petrochemical trade between Iran and
China are asking as much as $100 a tonne for use of a
10,000-tonne tanker, double the rate from a month ago, traders
said. Similar increases in freight rates were reported
between Iran and India, its second biggest oil and
petrochemicals buyer.
"A lot of ships are owned by Western companies, and that
will restrict the movement of some vessels but not all," said
Mazlan Razak of consulting firm Nexant Inc.
Petrochemicals are typically transported on the smallest
tankers with a deadweight tonnage of between 10,000 and 20,000,
and require much less shipping insurance than the 300,000-tonne
supertankers that dominate the Iran-China crude oil trade.
A typical chemical tanker would require less than $5 million
in liability insurance to operate, while a very large crude
carrier (VLCC) needs at least $150 million, according to
industry sources and Reuters calculations.
The difficulty ship owners face in obtaining sufficient
insurance to cover VLCCs due to the sanctions has prompted
Beijing to consider offering tankers sovereign guarantees.
(Additional reporting by Judy Hua in Beijing, Clare Baldwin in
Hong Kong, and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Miral Fahmy)