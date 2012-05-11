* Shippers could breach sanctions anytime they refuel
* Difficult to know if bunker fuel originated from Iran
* Due diligence best defense for shipowners
By Randy Fabi and Jasmin Choo
SINGAPORE, May 11 European shipowners could
violate impending EU sanctions against Iran without even knowing
it every time they set sail, leaving them vulnerable to being
blacklisted, the managing director of leading industry group
Intertanko said on Friday.
Vessels ranging from tankers to dry bulk vessels to
containers run the risk of falling foul of the sanctions every
time they refuel, because fuel from various origins - including
Iran - are blended at trading hubs, Katharina Stanzel, who takes
her role in July, told Reuters.
Intertanko's members own the majority of the world's tanker
fleet.
"For us, it is a huge problem ... it's really difficult to
say is it or is it not (from Iran)," Stanzel said ahead of an
industry conference in Singapore.
"It's like taking orange juice from the hotel buffet. It
will be really difficult to tell if it was made here or
somewhere in California because it has been processed so much."
The European Union is preparing to slap a total embargo on
the purchase of Iranian crude and oil products, which includes
fuel oil, from July to pressure Iran to halt its disputed
nuclear programme.
Most European shipping firms have stopped transporting
Iranian oil products ahead of the sanctions but could still face
the risk of violating the measures when their vessels refuel.
Iran is OPEC's largest residual fuel oil producer, pumping
472,000 barrels per day in 2010, according to the latest data
from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Most
of Iran's exports go to East Asia, the top fuel oil market.
A Singapore-based bunker trader said that shipowners were
starting to require assurances from bunker suppliers that the
fuel did not originate from Iran.
"There are so many uncertainties with those sanctions
because they are untested and the way they are formulated they
are meant to hit as broadly as they can," Stanzel added.
Although non-European shipowners do not fall under the EU
sanctions regime, they could lose access to the
Western-dominated maritime insurance and reinsurance markets if
they violate the measures.
Britain, along with major Iranian oil buyers Japan and
India, is lobbying fellow European Union members to postpone by
up to six months portions of sanctions that cover the maritime
industry because they could cause a spike in oil prices.
Shipowners who violate EU sanctions have a viable defense if
they can prove they "did not know and had no reasonable cause to
suspect that their action would infringe these prohibitions,"
said Jonathan Hare, senior vice president for Norwegian-based
maritime insurer Skuld.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)