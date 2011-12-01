* Trade with Iran becoming much tougher
* Frontline says not dealing with Iran
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Dec 1 Iran's vital seaborne trade
is suffering from escalating sanctions pressure as shipping
companies scale down activities or pull out, with the Islamic
Republic facing more hurdles in transporting its oil, trade and
shipping sources say.
The European Union tightened its sanctions against Tehran on
Thursday and laid out plans for a possible embargo on Iranian
oil in response to mounting concerns in the West over the OPEC
producer's nuclear work.
Last week the United States, Canada and Britain announced
measures against Iran's energy and financial sectors.
"The further sanctions imposed by U.S., UK and Canada will
make it even more difficult for Iranian companies to do business
because their options to use the international banking system
will be reduced," said Jakob Larsen, maritime security officer
with BIMCO, the world's largest private shipowners' association.
"Obviously this will also affect an international trade such
as shipping."
Much of Iran's imported needs including food and consumer
goods are transported by sea via container ships. Oil tankers
are used to ferry the country's crude oil exports.
"Most (shipping) transactions used to be done in dollars but
they can't trade in dollars which is a difficulty in itself. The
chances are that banks involved in trade finance will have large
scale U.S. operations which is yet another restriction," a
shipping source said. "It's getting tougher and tougher for them
now."
One of the biggest problems facing shipping companies is how
to identify parties with whom it is still permissible to trade
without breaching international sanctions.
"The EU and the U.S. in particular have provided little
guidance as to how their regulations should be interpreted,"
said Michelle Linderman, a partner with law firm Ince & Co LLP.
Jens Martin Jensen, chief executive of Frontline,
the world's largest independent tanker operator, said it did not
have any dealings with Iran at the moment.
"We are not even allowed to pay agents in Iran, so that is
something we definitely don't do," he told Reuters.
The latest sanctions aim to step up heat on Iran over its
nuclear programme which it says is for peaceful purposes.
BLACKLIST
In June, the United States blacklisted major Iranian port
operator Tidewater Middle East Co, which operates seven
terminals in Iran including Bandar Abbas.
"From an Iranian point of view, Bandar Abbas is very
important because it will be the main point of entry for
container cargoes," said Jan Tiedemann, shipping analyst with
consultancy Alphaliner.
The U.S. move led the world's top container player Maersk
Line to suspend operations at several Iranian ports including
Bandar Abbas.
German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said
it did not accept cargo for Bandar Abbas nor any consignments
for other Tidewater-run ports. It said the smaller container
port of Bushehr, some 900 km north of Bandar Abbas, was not
managed by Tidewater.
"We have moved only a few containers through Bushehr by
feeder vessels which are not our own vessels. We do not have an
own service calling there," a spokeswoman said.
Hapag-Lloyd's previous Bandar Abbas service had been jointly
operated with South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine.
A source familiar with the matter said Hyundai had reduced its
shipping service to Iran and was closely monitoring the
situation.
"Hyundai's vessels, however, en route via Bandar Abbas do
not contain any refinery or nuclear-related products since those
items are blacklisted," the source said.
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping group,
stopped exports from Iran in July and since September has been
scanning all containers bound for Iran from the UAE.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, which owns Maersk Line, said it was still engaged
in business with Iran including the transport of provisions,
natural gas and crude oil as well as bunker fuel supply to
Maersk-related vessels, in compliance with sanctions.
"The group has and continues to update a comprehensive
compliance program involving all relevant foreign trade
controls," it said.
There was growing worry that Iran's shipping trade with
Dubai was also being squeezed.
"Exports and imports via ports in the UAE have been vital to
maintaining trade links to the outside world. Sanctions
targeting the Iranian shipping industry have taken their toll
however," said Alan Fraser with security firm AKE.
Iranian shipping companies have also found themselves in the
firing line especially the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping
Lines (IRISL), which has faced targeted sanctions for several
months. IRISL has denied it was engaged in any illegal activity.
Separately, Iran's biggest tanker operator NITC said in June
it had secured ship insurance cover mainly in Asia and also in
Iran after European providers pulled out due to sanctions. The
group has not been targeted by sanctions. An NITC official
declined to comment when contacted.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul and Joachim
Dagenbourg in Oslo, editing by William Hardy)