DUBAI, July 17 Iran said it would insure any
foreign ships that enter its waters, in an effort to skirt a
European Union ban on insuring ships carrying Iranian crude that
has hampered the country's oil exports.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will take all responsibility
for insuring any foreign shipping line and any ship that enters
Iranian waters," the Fars news agency on Tuesday quoted Seyyed
Ataollah Sadr, the managing director of Iran's Ports and
Maritime Organization, as saying.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted measures with the
cooperation of Iranian insurance companies," he said.
The EU enacted a ban on July 1 on insurance for tankers
carrying Iranian oil, preventing EU insurers and reinsurers from
covering tankers carrying Iran's crude anywhere in the world.
The West has imposed sanctions in an effort to stop Iran's
nuclear programme, which it suspects of being aimed at
developing a weapon but which Iran insists is peaceful.
European insurers dominate the marine insurance sector, and
Iran's Asian crude buyers have struggled to find a way to
replace them. As a result, Iran has seen its oil exports plummet
from regular levels seen last year.
The Fars report did not provide details of how the Iranian
scheme would work for foreign companies and how insurance would
be paid in the event of an accident at sea.
A senior official from Iran's major tanker operator NITC
told Reuters in June that it had secured insurance cover from
privately owned Iranian provider Kish P&I, with $1 billion in
insurance in the event of a collision or oil spill.
Kish P&I relies on state-run Central Insurance of Iran as
its reinsurer. Any claim made against it would likely have to go
through a sanctioned bank. Nevertheless, Kish has said it is
confident it would be able to pay Western ship industry claims
in the event of accidents.
Japan had completely halted Iranian crude imports in July
because of the lack of cover, but last week industry sources
said Japanese insurers were expanding their maritime coverage to
allow more domestic tankers to transport Iranian crude.
Indian state insurers agreed to provide some cover for ships
carrying Iranian crude from this month, but India's insurance
regulator has not yet given its approval. Last month India said
it would allow state refiners to import Iranian oil, with Tehran
arranging shipping and insurance.
In May, Indian refiner MRPL secured coverage from
an Iranian insurer, becoming the first Indian firm known to do
so.