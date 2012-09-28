* Loss of cover makes insuring vessels tougher
* Sanctions spurring firms to cut ties to Iran shipping
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Sept 28 The last big company doing
classification work on Iranian ships, key to securing insurance
and ports access, said on Friday it is stopping the work,
spelling further difficulty for Iran's shipping, including its
oil exports.
The Korean Register of Shipping (KR) is the last of the
world's top 13 classification societies to halt marine work in
Iran following a recent exodus, including Britain's Lloyd's
Register, triggered by Western sanctions on Tehran.
"In early August, the Korean Register of Shipping took the
decision to stop providing classification services to Iranian
ships. All relevant authorities and parties concerned were
informed at that time," KR said in a statement on Friday.
"KR continues, at all times, to comply with all national and
international regulations," it said, without further comment.
In July, KR had sidestepped calls by U.S. pressure group
United Against Nuclear Iran to halt its verification work saying
it was concerned that vessel safety and marine environment
protection could be compromised.
Certification involves verifying safety and environmental
standards and without it vessels have difficulty securing
insurance cover and cannot call at most international ports.
Iran is under growing pressure over its disputed nuclear
programme and companies are cutting ties with its shipping
sector, which transports most of the OPEC member state's crude
oil for fear of losing lucrative U.S. business.
"It's tightening the screws on them and while there are
still options open to them, it restricts their ability to
trade," said Richard Hurley, a shipping analyst with maritime
intelligence publisher IHS Fairplay.
"The problem for Iran is they are increasingly being shut
off in all directions and are increasingly falling back on their
own resources."
While Western firms have pulled back from trading with Iran,
a Chinese shipyard has delivered the first of 12 supertankers,
giving Tehran extra capacity to transport its oil to Asia.
It is unclear if the vessel had classification cover.
The International Association of Classification Societies
(IACS) classes more than 90 percent of the world's merchant
fleet. It is made up of the top 13 of the more than 50 agencies
that classify vessels.
IACS members such as Germany's Germanischer Lloyd and
France's Bureau Veritas pulled out of Iran after being urged to
exit by United Against Nuclear Iran, which includes former U.S.
ambassadors on its board and is funded by private donations.
The pressure group backs tougher sanctions on Iran.
"We applaud KR for this responsible and significant
decision," a spokesman for the group said on Friday.
"KR has joined other shipping services and countries in
forcing Iran's business partners to now assume most all of the
shipping risks for their business with the regime."
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; editing by
Jason Neely)