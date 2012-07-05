* Firms still trading with Iran in firing line
* Iran oil exports falling due to sanctions
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 5 A South Korean ship
classification society on Thursday sidestepped calls from a U.S.
lobby group to halt its verification work in Iran, saying it was
concerned that vessel safety and marine environment protection
could be compromised by political issues.
Without verification from such bodies, ships are unable to
call at international ports.
U.S. group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) last week
urged the Korean Register of Shipping (KR) to stop providing
classification and certification services to the Islamic
Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), its front companies and
the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC).
It had described KR's approach as "irresponsible."
A targeted campaign by UANI, which includes former U.S.
ambassadors on its board and is funded by private donations, has
led Germany's Germanischer Lloyd and France's Bureau Veritas to
drop their classification cover for Iranian shipping firms.
"KR is concerned that there is a potential for ship safety
and the protection of the marine environment to be compromised
by political issues," a spokesman said when asked about services
it provided for Iranian vessels.
"However, KR is taking this situation extremely seriously
and is considering all the available alternatives. It will
continue, at all times, to comply with national and
international regulations."
Classification societies are hired by ship owners to
regularly check that vessels, from their hull and propulsion
systems to the machinery and appliances, meet international
safety standards. Under international conventions, a
classification is required for a ship to dock at major ports.
"The only responsible course for KR is to stop enabling the
regime to circumvent U.S. and EU sanctions at this critical
time," a UANI spokesman said in response on Thursday.
SAFETY CONCERNS
Tehran has faced a series of blows in recent weeks with the
exodus of other top classifiers such as Britain's Lloyd's
Register and Norway's Det Norske Veritas, which were all part of
the International Association of Classification Societies
(IACS), which classes more than 90 percent of the world's
merchant fleet.
There are more than 50 agencies that classify vessels, but
not all are members of the IACS, which numbers 13 societies
including KR.
Japan and South Korea, among Iran's top oil buyers, have
halted all Iranian imports this month due to sanctions imposed
by Brussels on Sunday that aim to cut Tehran's oil revenues and
force it to curb its disputed nuclear programme.
As western powers pile pressure on the Islamic Republic,
firms that still trade with Iran are in the line of fire.
"Maritime safety and environmental stewardship clearly have
the potential to fall victim to politics here," another IACS
member said.
"When you prevent the world's top class societies from
technically supporting Iranian beneficially owned ships -
pushing them into the hands of class and insurance organisations
with fewer technical and financial resources - it doesn't stop
them from trading. It just compromises their ability to trade
responsibly."
IRISL has been on a Western blacklist for a number of years,
while NITC faces potential sanctions after the U.S. Senate
passed a bill in May that aims to target Iran's biggest tanker
operator.
The spokesman with UANI, which seeks to stop Iran's nuclear
ambitions, said EU and U.S. sanctions "will work best when
non-Western classification societies join the cause instead
of providing the regime with loopholes".
"It is rather disingenuous to portray business with Iran as
an exercise in public safety, given how many companies and
individuals stand to profit from it," the UANI spokesman said.
"It is impossible for a shipping company to safely do
business with Iran, given the regime's well known history of
deception, falsified cargoes, and shipments to and from
terrorists."
(Editing by David Cowell)