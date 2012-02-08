* Trade sanctions against Iran mounting
* Risks of breaching sanctions growing
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 8 Danish shipping and oil
company A.P. Moller-Maersk has suspended new oil
tanker deals with Iran due to European Union sanctions which
will embargo imports of oil from the Islamic Republic into the
bloc, a senior Maersk official told Reuters on Wednesday.
International shipping companies are increasingly wary of
falling foul of the growing raft of sanctions and the
complexities involved in trading with Iran, ship industry
officials say.
"As of 24 Jan 2012, all new fixtures involving Iran and all
carriages of products with Iranian origin have been suspended,"
said Henrik Ramskov, chief operating officer with Maersk
Tankers, a unit of the Maersk group and one of the world's top
tanker operators.
"Existing spot fixtures, single voyages, concluded prior to
23 Jan 2012 and other obligations entered into before 23 Jan
2012 will also continue to be performed within the framework of
the exemption set out in the decision of the EU Council," he
said.
The EU on Jan 23 banned imports of oil from Iran. European
oil companies will be forced to sever all dealings in Iran crude
by July.
The EU also agreed to freeze the assets of Iran's central
bank and ban trade in gold and other precious metals with the
bank and state bodies.
"The further EU sanctions on Iran contain an unprecedented
package of prohibitions on the import, purchase and transport of
Iranian oil that will affect our members trading patterns," said
Michele White, general counsel with INTERTANKO, an
organisation whose members own the majority of the world's
tanker fleet.
"This is now a highly restrictive and volatile environment
in which we feel our members cannot trade without risk of
breaching EU or indeed the myriad of other sanctions against
Iran imposed by the U.S. and elsewhere."
A Maersk spokesman said its tanker unit made 14 Iran related
voyages in 2011, "representing a miniscule part of their
activity".
Iran is under increasing trade presure over its
disputed nuclear programme and is facing further sanctions by
the West.
The chief executive of Frontline, the world's
largest independent tanker operator, told Reuters in December it
did not have dealings with Iran.
New U.S. financial sanctions imposed since the beginning of
this year to punish Tehran over its nuclear programme are
playing havoc with Iran's ability to buy imports and receive
payment for its oil exports, commodities traders said.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)