LONDON Feb 20 Iran's biggest tanker
operator NITC will shortly settle loans owed to French Bank BNP
Paribas and is confident it can weather growing
turmoil in the sector and the threat of sanctions, the group's
new chief said on Monday.
Industry sources told Reuters in November that NITC was in
talks with BNP Paribas over the repayment of hundreds of
millions of dollars in loans using Iranian funds held in South
Korea.
"This is a voluntary repayment which is in progress and will
be settled soon," Hamid Behbahani, who took the helm as chairman
and chief executive in late January, told Reuters in an emailed
interview. He declined to comment on the amount outstanding.
Behbahani, 71, formerly Iran's road and transportation
minister as well as being a university professor, is a close
ally of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He denied that
his new post was a political appointment.
"It is a private company and obviously privately run.
Accordingly it is the board of directors who decide on the
appointment of the chairman and CEO," he said.
