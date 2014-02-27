LONDON Feb 27 Iran's oil tanker fleet is
gearing up for more business, with some vessels taking to the
high seas after over more than a year at home ports, another
sign that an easing in Western sanctions is enabling exports to
begin to pick up.
Iran and Western governments reached an interim agreement in
November to restrict Tehran's disputed atomic work in exchange
for limited sanctions relief for six months, which came into
effect in January.
U.S. and European sanctions imposed in the previous two
years had sharply hit Iran's oil exports, mainly by making it
difficult for buyers to arrange financing for transactions and
insurance and documentation for shipments.
The Geneva deal included an easing on restrictions on ship
insurance and allows for less difficult shipping of oil that the
OPEC member is permitted to sell to buyers mainly in Asia.
Ship tracking sources say in recent weeks at least three
Iranian supertankers had made their first trips to Asia after
months at Iranian anchorages where they were storing unsold oil.
The tankers, known as Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), can
hold up to 2 million barrels of oil each.
"While all eyes will be on whether we see an extension in
sanctions relief after July, Iran's fleet is more visible and
active now," one shipping industry source said.
Tanker tracking sources told Reuters this week Iran's oil
exports have risen further this month for a fourth consecutive
month, increasing by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to at
least 1.30 million bpd for February, just over half the
pre-sanctions rate from 2011.
Many of Iran's oil tankers belong to the country's top
operator NITC. One ship tracking source said NITC's Dal Lake
tanker was making its first journey outside the Gulf to Asia in
10 months. The Halistic was also heading to China on its first
voyage since December 2012, while the Nanital was on its way to
Asia making its first journey since last June.
Another NITC tanker, Alert, is currently in a dry dock in
Oman for repairs.
"The enlarged NITC VLCC fleet will be able to go about its
business without all of the subterfuge which has been apparent
over the past few years. Initially, we are likely to see more
VLCC cargoes heading East, freeing up the units which have
formed the nucleus of the long-term Iranian floating storage
fleet," tanker broker EA Gibson said in a recent report.
"It is also likely that NITC will take the opportunity to
undertake dry docking and repairs to many of the older tankers
during the sanction suspension window."
The sanctions prohibit dealings by U.S. and European
companies with a list of firms that includes NITC, and companies
from third countries that have dealt with NITC have themselves
been added to the sanctions list.
Over the past few years NITC frequently changed the name of
its vessels and flags to conceal its activity. Its a fleet of 37
supertankers and 14 smaller tankers has an overall carrying
capacity of around 86 million barrels of oil.
"The way NITC seems to be operating is as near to the
pattern of a normal operator as possible - bearing in mind
sanctions have prevented them having access to facilities in
most other countries," said Richard Hurley, a senior analyst at
IHS Maritime.
"We have not seen any renaming activity recently. Previously
we have seen a renaming every six to eight months. They should
be due for a renaming but that does not seem to be happening."
As part of the Geneva deal, U.S. sanctions have been eased
on NITC for oil exports granted under waivers to specific buyer
countries, but EU sanctions on the carrier remain in place.
NITC's managing director Ali Akbar Safa'ie was quoted by
Iranian media in recent weeks as saying Iran's oil exports "are
done currently with the country's tankers" with no need to use
foreign vessels. He said there were fewer obstacles for exports
to key clients including India and China due to the limited
relief provided by the November deal.
When contacted, a senior NITC official said: "We are
optimistic that everything is going to be okay. For the time
being, things are as they were before."
Among vessels also being used by Iran are some previously
controlled by Irano Hind, an Indian-Iranian joint venture
recently wound up due to sanctions, trade sources said. The
former company's fleet included at least three oil tankers.
OIL EXPORTS
Ole-Rikard Hammer of Norway's RS Platou Economic Research
said a return of Iranian exports was "no longer unrealistic".
"Any return of Iranian flows would represent somewhat of a
double-edged sword for the tanker market: more transportation
volume, but also more vessels available due to reduced floating
storage," he said.
World powers have aimed to keep exports close to 1 million
bpd to maintain pressure on Iran to abandon its nuclear
programme. A return to Iran's pre-sanction export level of
around 2.2 million bpd is some way off.
Tehran faces hurdles ahead as many top ship insurers still
balk at providing cover for Iranian oil cargoes, arguing that
regulations are unclear over any potential claims process once
the current six-month easing of sanctions ends in July.
"The main point for insurers ... is the absence of
confirmation from the U.S. or Europe that insurers will be able
to respond post 20 July to claims/liabilities arising during the
six-month suspension period," said Andrew Bardot, executive
officer of the International Group of P&I clubs, an association
whose members insure the majority of the world's tanker fleet.
"Which renders any cover provided during this period
potentially and in all probability worthless."
Specialist Protection & Indemnity (P&I) insurers, mutually
owned by shipping lines, dominate the market for insuring
ocean-going vessels against pollution and injury claims, the
biggest costs when a tanker sinks.
Vessels transporting Iranian crude have previously been left
with limited alternatives, mostly set up by importers.
"While many insurers still remain wary of returning to the
market given the short six-month window on sanctions relief
permitted by the interim Geneva agreement, any perception that
the agreement will be renewed for an additional six months, or
more, beyond the July 2014 deadline will encourage more to do
so," said Mark Dubowitz, of U.S.-based think-tank the Foundation
for Defense of Democracies, which supports tough sanctions on
Iran.
"Already, we are starting to see NITC ... beginning to make
its first journeys in over a year. Any further easing of
sanctions may encourage insurers to jump back into the market
and allow NITC to come in from the cold."
