By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 11 Iran's vital seaborne trade is
buckling under the weight of Western sanctions, deepening
hardship for a population deprived of basic imports and heaping
intense pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Many of Iran's imports, including food and consumer goods,
arrive on container, bulker and other ships, but the number of
vessels calling at its ports has dived by more than half this
year as the United States and European Union tighten the screws.
Analysts doubt the Iranian economy is near collapse, even
though its rial currency has plunged in the last few weeks, but
they say some shortages and rising prices of imported goods
could provoke public unrest directed at Tehran's leadership.
A growing number of Western companies, especially those in
shipping and related businesses, are pulling out of trade with
Iran due to the complexities of deals and tougher banking
restrictions as the sanctions take hold - and out of fear of
losing business elsewhere.
"Iran's commercial shipping sector has suffered a
significant hit," said Anthony Skinner of risk analysts
Maplecroft.
"Although U.S. and EU sanctions do not target food
shipments, importers struggle to acquire letters of credit and
transfer funds. I expect current sanctions and the further
tightening EU sanctions to sour the appetite of the
international commercial shipping sector further."
The United States and the EU have led the sanctions push,
hoping to force Iran to halt its nuclear programme which they
suspect is aimed at making weapons. Tehran says the work is
peaceful, but the trade measures are hurting shipping badly.
Data from maritime intelligence publisher IHS Fairplay
showed the overall number of vessels calling at Iranian ports in
the year to early October was 980. That figure for more than
three quarters of this year compares with 2,740 ships for the
whole of 2011 and 3,407 for 2010.
Of that total, the number of visits by container ships -
which carry consumer goods ranging from foodstuffs and household
items to clothing and toys - was 86 so far this year, compared
with 273 for the whole of 2011 and 378 in 2010.
The world's top container firm Maersk Line said this week it
had stopped port calls to Iran, citing the risk of damaging
trade opportunities especially in the United States.
"Lower shipping volumes may also mean that importing vital
commodities will be increasingly hard, leading to possible riots
over inflation," said Alan Fraser, Middle East analyst with
security firm AKE.
Only eight refrigerated cargo vessels carrying fresh produce
including bananas called at Iranian ports so far this year, down
from 16 in 2011 and 36 in 2010, the IHS Fairplay data showed.
Even fishing trawlers unloading their catch have slumped to five
from 14 last year and 20 in 2010.
Starved of dollars as the sanctions curb oil exports, Iran
bought large amounts of grain earlier this year using other
currencies. Nevertheless dry bulk ships, which can carry cereals
and commodities such as coal and iron ore, have also made fewer
port calls with 100 arrivals so far compared with 352 in 2011
and 406 in 2010.
"You start to see Iran reaching a balance of payment crisis
particularly on the imports side when a plummeting currency,
which makes imports exceedingly expensive, is compounded by
external sanctions," said Mark Dubowitz with the
Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
"The combination of these factors is making it difficult for
Iran to buy what it needs from abroad and pay for these goods
and services," said Dubowitz, who has advised U.S. President
Barack Obama's administration and U.S. lawmakers on sanctions.
"ALMOST A BLACK HOLE"
Official Iranian data is not readily available and officials
in the country could not be reached for comment. Iran's fleet
has taken steps to camouflage its sea trade to discourage
foreign attention.
"Iran is almost a black hole these days and it's hard to
find even reliable schedules for their main container liner," a
European ship industry official said. "They are doing everything
they can to remain invisible, including changing the names of
their ships to discourage people from tracking them."
In just 10 days up to last week, the rial plunged about 35
percent in the free market to a record low against the dollar,
a consequence of Iran's declining oil income.
Mohammad Hussein Dajmar, managing director of the Islamic
Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), said this week that the
central bank had blocked $50 million of the company's assets -
reflecting the acute shortage of U.S. currency.
This is restricting the supply of foreign currency, which
Iran's top commercial cargo shipper needs to pay bills outside
the country and keep operating.
"Unfortunately this step by the Central Bank presents many
problems for the company," he was quoted as saying by the
Iranian Students' News Agency. "The Central Bank is holding this
amount as foreign currency and is only ready to return the rial
equivalent of it to us," he said.
On top of this, the central bank would pay the rials at the
official rate of 12,260 to the dollar, far from the open market
rate of more than 30,000.
IRISL, which has been on a Western blacklist of sanctioned
entities for a number of years, denies any wrongdoing and has
struggled with the tougher conditions.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iranian officials
this week to stop bickering over the economic problems. These
have fed criticism of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by political
enemies eager to pin the blame on his administration.
"Sanctions are a long way from causing economic collapse,"
AKE's Fraser said. "However, its (Tehran's) options are
narrowing and internal criticism is likely to produce growing
splits within the different political camps. The Ahmadinejad
camp looks like it could be the most likely casualty of these."
Iran can also bring in goods overland but business
intelligence firm Business Monitor International (BMI) has
forecast imports still falling 10 percent this year.
It also estimates a 5 percent drop in 2013 for a country
with a growing population, compared with a 1.2 percent rise
estimated for last year. BMI forecast Iran's economy will
contract 1.2 percent and 0.3 percent in 2012 and 2013
respectively versus estimated growth in real terms of 0.7
percent in 2011.
"As a result of EU and U.S. sanctions on the oil sector,
export growth will fall dramatically and this will be felt at
the country's ports," said BMI shipping analyst Daniel Richards.
"In addition, tighter sanctions on the financial industry
will deter investment and private consumption will stay subdued,
due in large part to high inflation, which will curb imports of
containerised goods into the country."
MORE PAIN AHEAD
Iran has faced an exodus of international companies
providing marine-related services including certification of its
fleet, which is vital for securing insurance and ports access.
Earlier this year, sanctions pressure also led to the near
collapse of an Iranian-led shipping venture with an Indian firm.
Another package of proposed sanctions by the United States
and EU aims to tighten the economic noose on Tehran yet further.
"There is strong momentum now to target non-humanitarian
commercial imports to Iran in order to put significant pressure
on its balance of payments and bring the economic cripple date
closer," Dubowitz said.