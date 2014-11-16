DUBAI Nov 16 The funeral of Iranian pop idol
Morteza Pashaie on Sunday drew the biggest crowds seen in Iran
since mass protests in 2009 rocked the Islamic Republic.
Pashaie, who died on Friday of pancreatic cancer at the age
of 30, was a singer-composer who won a big following that
crossed Iran's political and social divides. His music appealed
both to Westernised urbanites and the traditionally devout.
Last week, before he died, large crowds of fans poured into
the streets of Tehran, holding candle-lit vigils, praying and
humming his hit song "One-way Street", an ode on unrequited
love.
His funeral in Tehran on Sunday brought out thousands of
Iranians, both supporters of the Islamic government and
secular-minded critics, in a rare moment of solidarity in a
polarised country.
State television showed Pashaie's coffin, bedecked in
flowers and the Iranian flag, moving toward Behesht-e Zahra
cemetery in south Tehran. Mourners in black sobbed, sang and
waved his picture on his latest album cover.
The crowd grew ever bigger as young fans alerted each other
by text, disrupting commuter traffic. Many filmed and broadcast
through social media in defiance of security forces present in
force.
"It was so overcrowded that some planned services had to be
cancelled. Repeated pleas for cooperation from Pashaie's father
had no effect," said the official IRNA news agency.
Fearing a repeat of mass demonstrations following
ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's disputed 2009 re-election,
Iranian security forces are vigilant against any planned or
impromptu public congregations.
In a country where Western-inspired entertainment is frowned
upon as "un-Islamic", establishment media tried to give a
spiritual spin to Pashaie and his work, showing him in acts of
prayer or during pilgrimage.
Music has had a difficult time in Iran since the 1979
Islamic revolution. The clergy have allowed traditional Iranian
music to be produced and aired, but many young musicians with
taste for such popular genres as rock, rap and hip-hop have been
forced to go underground.
