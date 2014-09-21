DUBAI, Sept 21 Iran's hardline judiciary has
given the government one month to block WhatsApp and other
popular instant messaging services, as pressure mounts on
reformist President Hassan Rouhani to scale back his social and
political liberalisation.
In the severest warning yet to Rouhani's one-year-old
administration, chief prosecutor Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei
accused Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi of failing to
unplug social networking sites and apps "with immoral and
criminal content."
"Despite a three month grace period to allow you and your
colleagues enough time, no effective action has been taken to
filter out immoral and un-Islamic offences" relayed through
WhatsApp, Viber and Tango, said Mohseni-Ejei, an influential
cleric and judge.
His ultimatum, in a letter carried by Iranian media late on
Saturday, came amid reports of a police investigation into
"widespread dissemination of offensive material" against the
leader of the 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah
Khomeini.
No details have been released, but the news has set off
fresh right-wing attacks on President Rouhani who has called the
Internet "an opportunity, not a threat."
Like satellite television and music videos in earlier
decades, cyberspace has been considered a threat to public
morality and potentially subversive to the Shi'ite clerical rule
in Iran.
Scores of online activists, users and bloggers have been
jailed and reportedly mistreated since the crackdown on popular
protest over former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's disputed
re-election in 2009.
But the climate has eased slightly since Rouhani's landslide
election last year.
To stave off conservative opposition to limited freedom of
information, Communications Minister Vaezi promised last May to
introduce what he called "smart filtering" to only keep out
"obscene" material, which could be applied to anything from
partial female nudity to outright pornography.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Dominic Evans)