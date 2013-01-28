* West concerned space advances may aid Iran nuclear quest
* Iran says monkey returned unscathed after rocket launch
* Six powers propose new round of nuclear talks in February
* Iran denies report of explosion at key Fordow nuclear site
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Jan 28 Iran said on Monday it had
launched a live monkey into space, seeking to show off missile
systems that have alarmed the West because the technology could
potentially be used to deliver a nuclear warhead.
The Defence Ministry announced the launch as world powers
sought to agree a date and venue with Iran for resuming talks to
resolve a standoff with the West over Tehran's contested nuclear
programme before it degenerates into a new Middle East war.
Efforts to nail down a new meeting have failed repeatedly
and the powers fear Iran is exploiting the diplomatic vacuum to
hone the means to produce nuclear weapons.
The Islamic Republic denies seeking weapons capability and
says it seeks only electricity from its uranium enrichment so it
can export more of its considerable oil wealth.
The powers have proposed new talks in February, a spokesman
for the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday,
hours after Russia urged all concerned to "stop behaving like
children" and commit to a meeting.
Iran earlier in the day denied media reports of a major
explosion at one of its most sensitive, underground enrichment
plants, describing them as Western propaganda designed to
influence the nuclear talks.
The Defence Ministry said the space launch of the monkey
coincided "with the days of" the Prophet Mohammad's birthday,
which was last week, but gave no date, according to a statement
carried by the official news agency IRNA.
The launch was "another giant step" in space technology and
biological research "which is the monopoly of a few countries",
the statement said.
The small grey monkey was pictured strapped into a padded
seat and being loaded into the Kavoshgar rocket dubbed "Pishgam"
(Pioneer) which state media said reached a height of more than
120 km (75 miles).
"This shipment returned safely to Earth with the anticipated
speed along with the live organism," Defence Minister Ahmad
Vahidi told the semi-official Fars news agency. "The launch of
Kavoshgar and its retrieval is the first step towards sending
humans into space in the next phase."
There was no independent confirmation of the launch.
SIGNIFICANT FEAT
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told reporters she could not confirm whether Iran had
successfully sent a monkey into space or conducted any launch at
all, saying that if it had done so "it's a serious concern."
Nuland said such a launch would violate U.N. Security
Council Resolution 1929, whose text bars Iran from "any activity
related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear
weapons, including launches using ballistic missile technology."
The West worries that long-range ballistic technology used
to propel Iranian satellites into orbit could be put to use
dispatching nuclear warheads to a target.
Bruno Gruselle of France's Foundation for Strategic Research
said that if the monkey launch report were true it would suggest
a "quite significant" engineering feat by Iran.
"If you can show that you are able to protect a vehicle of
this sort from re-entry, then you can probably protect a
military warhead and make it survive the high temperatures and
high pressures of re-entering," Gruselle said.
The monkey launch would be similar to sending up a satellite
weighing some 2,000 kg (4,400 pounds), he said. Success would
suggest a capacity to deploy a surface-to-surface missile with a
range of a few thousand kilometres (miles).
Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies think-tank, said Iran had
demonstrated "no new military or strategic capability" with the
launch.
"Nonetheless, Iran has an ambitious space exploration
programme that includes the goal of placing a human in space in
the next five or so years and a human-inhabited orbital capsule
by the end of the decade," Elleman said. "Today's achievement is
one step toward the goal, albeit a small one."
The Islamic Republic announced plans in 2011 to send a
monkey into space, but that attempt was reported to have failed.
Nuclear-weapons capability requires three components -
enough fissile material such as highly enriched uranium, a
reliable weapons device miniaturised to fit into a missile cone,
and an effective delivery system, such as a ballistic missile
that can grow out of a space launch programme.
Iran's efforts to develop and test ballistic missiles and
build a space launch capability have contributed to Israeli
calls for pre-emptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and
billions of dollars of U.S. ballistic missile defence spending.
MANOEUVRING OVER NEXT TALKS
A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
said the powers had offered a February meeting to Iran, after a
proposal to meet at the end of January was refused.
"Iran did not accept our offer to go to Istanbul on Jan. 28
and 29 and so we have offered new dates in February. We have
continued to offer dates since December. We are disappointed the
Iranians have not yet agreed," Michael Mann reporters.
He said Iranian negotiators had imposed new conditions for
resuming talks and that EU powers were concerned this might be a
stalling tactic. The last in a sporadic series of fruitless
talks was held last June.
Iranian officials deny blame for the delays and say Western
countries squandered opportunities for meetings by waiting until
after the U.S. presidential election in November.
"We have always said that we are ready to negotiate until a
result is reached and we have never broken off discussions,"
IRNA quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi as saying.
Salehi has suggested holding the next round in Cairo but
said the powers wanted another venue. He also said that Sweden,
Kazakhstan and Switzerland had offered to host the talks.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a
news conference: "We are ready to meet at any location as soon
as possible. We believe the essence of our talks is far more
important (than the site), and we hope that common sense will
prevail and we will stop behaving like little children."
Ashton is overseeing diplomatic contacts on behalf of the
powers hoping to persuade Tehran to stop higher-grade uranium
enrichment and accept stricter U.N. inspections in return for
civilian nuclear cooperation and relief from U.N. sanctions.
IRAN DENIES FORDOW BLAST
Reuters has been unable to verify reports since Friday of an
explosion early last week at the underground Fordow bunker that
some Israeli and Western media said wrought heavy damage.
"The false news of an explosion at Fordow is Western
propaganda ahead of nuclear negotiations to influence their
process and outcome," IRNA quoted deputy Iranian nuclear energy
agency chief Saeed Shamseddin Bar Broudi as saying.
In late 2011 the plant at Fordow began producing uranium
enriched to 20 percent fissile purity, well above the 3.5
percent level normally needed for nuclear power stations.
While such higher-grade enrichment remains nominally far
below the 90 percent level required for an atomic bomb, nuclear
proliferation experts say the 20 percent threshold represents
the bulk of the time and effort involved in yielding
weapons-grade material - if that were Iran's goal.
Tehran says its enhanced enrichment is to make fuel for a
research reactor that produces isotopes for medical care.
Diplomats in Vienna, where the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency
is based, said on Monday they had no knowledge of any incident
at Fordow but were looking into the reports.
"I have heard and seen various reports but am unable to
authenticate them," a senior diplomat in Vienna told Reuters.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, which regularly
inspects declared Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, had no
immediate comment on the issue.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of trying to
sabotage its nuclear programme with cyber attacks and
assassinations of its nuclear scientists. Washington has denied
any role in the killings while Israel has declined to comment.
