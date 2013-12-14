DUBAI Dec 14 Iran said on Saturday it had sent
a second live monkey into space and brought it back safely, the
latest demonstration of the country's missile capabilities,
state news agency IRNA reported.
"President Hassan Rouhani ... congratulated Iranian
scientists and experts on successfully sending a second living
creature into space," the news agency said.
Iran said it launched its first monkey to space in January.
Rouhani used Twitter to mark the latest event, a
demonstration of rocket power that is likely to cause concern in
the West and among some Gulf states, which are worried about
Iran's nuclear ambitions.
He said the monkey was named Fargam and had been returned to
earth "safe an sound".
"In total, this is the second monkey sent into space and
returned in perfect health to Iran," Rouhani said in another
Twitter message.
In November, the world's six powers made a breakthrough deal
for Tehran to curb its nuclear programme in return for limited
sanctions easing.
The agreement appeared to face its first major difficulty on
Friday with Russia warning that expanding a U.S. sanctions
blacklist could seriously complicate the deal's implementation.
The Islamic Republic denies seeking weapons capability and
says it seeks only electricity from its uranium enrichment so it
can export more of its considerable oil wealth.
The West worries that long-range ballistic technology used
to propel Iranian satellites into orbit could be put to use
dispatching nuclear warheads to a target.
Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours view Iran missile capabilities
as a threat. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have
spent heavily in the past few years on advanced U.S.-made
missile defence systems.
Iran's efforts to develop and test ballistic missiles and
build a space launch capability have contributed to Israeli
calls for pre-emptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and
billions of dollars of U.S. ballistic missile defence spending.
