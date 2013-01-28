(Adds details)
DUBAI Jan 28 Iran has successfully launched a
live monkey into space, the state news agency IRNA said on
Monday, touting it as an advance in a missile and space
programme that has alarmed the West and Israel.
There was no independent confirmation of the report, which
quoted a defence ministry statement. It said the launch
coincided "with the days of" the Prophet Mohammad's birthday
last week but gave no date.
IRNA said the monkey was sent into space on a Kavoshgar
rocket. The rocket reached a height of more than 120 km (75
miles) and "returned its shipment intact", IRNA reported.
The Islamic Republic's state-run, English-language Press TV
said the monkey was retrieved alive.
Iran announced plans in 2011 to send a monkey into space,
but that attempt was reported to have failed.
Western powers are concerned that the long-range ballistic
technology used to propel Iranian satellites into orbit could be
used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denies such suggestions
and says its nuclear activity is for peaceful energy only.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Mark Heinrich)