DUBAI, April 10 Iran has cut oil exports to
Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy, Iran's
English-language state television network Press TV reported on
Tuesday.
No further details were immediately available. Earlier,
Iranian Foreign Minister Rostam Qasemi confirmed weekend reports
that oil sales to Greece had been halted.
In January, the European Union announced a total ban on
purchasing Iranian crude, to be implemented in July. Member
states have since scrambled to find alternative supplies as
measures against Iran's financial sector have made it
increasingly difficult for buyers to make payments.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)