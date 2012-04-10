DUBAI, April 10 Iran has cut oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy, Iran's English-language state television network Press TV reported on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Rostam Qasemi confirmed weekend reports that oil sales to Greece had been halted.

In January, the European Union announced a total ban on purchasing Iranian crude, to be implemented in July. Member states have since scrambled to find alternative supplies as measures against Iran's financial sector have made it increasingly difficult for buyers to make payments. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)