a day ago
Iran police fatally shoot knife attacker in Tehran metro - TV
July 15, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

Iran police fatally shoot knife attacker in Tehran metro - TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Tehran police shot dead a man who attacked a clergyman and other people with a knife at a metro station on Saturday, Iranian state television reported.

Hadi Tamhidi, deputy governor of the Shar-e Rey district in south Tehran, said the unidentified man attacked the clergyman with a knife after a dispute, and injured another man.

Police shot and wounded the assailant, who later died of his injuries, Tamhidi said, adding that the assailant was mentally "unbalanced".

A spokesman for the metro said traffic at the Shar-e Rey station had returned to normal after the incident.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson

