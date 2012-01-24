* EU sanctions allow for repayments of previous debt

* Statoil say has received payments as LPG (Adds quotes, background)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Jan 24 Iran can continue to repay its debt to Statoil despite the sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Norwegian oil firm said on Tuesday.

The company, which is owed money for the development of the South Pars project and for exploration activity conducted in the country, has received payments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the past, it said.

Statoil, one of two oil firms together with Italy's Eni that is known to have outstanding debts with Tehran, had previously acknowledged to Reuters that it was owed money.

Statoil is thought to be owed about $500 million by the Islamic Republic, a figure the company itself would not confirm.

"There is an exception under the sanctions for payments of debts related to previous contracts. They can continue doing the payments," said a company spokesman.

"We are being paid for these claims in the form of liquefied petroleum gas," he added. "Payments as LPG is an alternative way of payments, which was indicated as an alternative in the original contract."

Statoil has currently no projects running in Iran and has no plant to initiate any.

"They (the Iranians) are gradually paying the outstanding amounts so we will continue to claim this as long as there are outstanding amounts, either in LPG or in cash," said the spokesman, who declined to give further detail on the payments. (Editing by William Hardy)