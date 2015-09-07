* Some foreign steelmakers planning return to Iran
* But import market likely to be smaller than before
sanctions
* Iran has been boosting domestic output, wants to export
more
* Global firms could have opportunity to offer technology
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Maytaal Angel
MANILA/LONDON, Sept 8 Any global steelmakers
hoping a potential end to sanctions on Iran will fully revive
what was once a multi-billion dollar import market for their
product will be disappointed as Tehran is boosting local output
and expects its own exports to grow.
The Islamic nation's drive to more than triple production to
55 million tonnes by 2025 is not all bad news for foreign firms
though, as some are looking to offer technological help
developing steel mills or plants to process raw ingredient iron
ore.
South Korea's POSCO and a company owned by
Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp are among
companies gearing up to sell steel to Iran, as international
producers scour the world for new customers amid faltering
demand from top buyer China.
But Iranian mills have been quietly stepping up production
in the face of plunging imports since sanctions were imposed
around a decade ago over Tehran's nuclear programme, with World
Steel Association (Worldsteel) data showing crude steel output
has already grown 60 percent from 2007 to 16.3 million tonnes in
2014.
"Years ago, Iran was importing 10-12 million tonnes. We will
never see those figures again, I can say with certainty," said
Bahador Ahramian, a board member of the Iranian Steel Producers
Association.
"We already have a surplus here," he added, putting that at
3 to 4 million tonnes this year.
Iran's steel imports dropped to 4.5 million tonnes last year
from 12.2 million tonnes in 2007, when the country was the
biggest overseas buyer in the Middle East, according to data
from Worldsteel and the International Steel Statistics Bureau.
The 2007 imports would be worth nearly $7 billion at current
prices.
Ahramian added that scrapping sanctions would increase the
country's access to international trade finance, helping ramp up
steel exports.
Iran expects those exports, from companies such as its top
shipper Mobarakeh Steel, to double to 4 million tonnes in the
year to next March, said Mehdi Karbasian, deputy minister for
industry, mines and trade. It plans to increase that to 10
million tonnes by 2025.
'VERY IMPORTANT MARKET'
The United Nations endorsed a deal in July to end years of
economic sanctions on Iran, but they are unlikely to be removed
until next year as the agreement requires approval from U.S.
Congress.
A major carmaker that also needs steel to develop its vast
energy sector, Iran consumed 17.3 million tonnes of the alloy
last year - about a third the amount used in the entire Middle
East.
A source familiar with POSCO's marketing strategy said Iran
was a "very important market" for the world's No.5 steelmaker
and that it would re-enter the country as soon as sanctions were
lifted. POSCO sold more than 200,000 tonnes of steel to Iran
before sanctions were imposed, the source said.
Abu Bucker Husain, chief executive of Al Ghurair Iron &
Steel from the United Arab Emirates, a maker of galvanised steel
that is co-owned by world No. 2 steelmaker Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal, said the Iranian market could be significant for
the company.
While Russia's TMK, among the world's top
suppliers of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it
would resume pipe deliveries to Iran when sanctions were lifted.
But Arcelormittal, the world's biggest steelmaker,
was more sanguine on prospects for business in Iran, even though
it is already selling steel to trading companies that export to
the nation. A spokeswoman said the country was not a "major
incremental opportunity for the company".
However, opportunities exist beyond simply selling steel.
POSCO has said it was in contact with several Iranian firms on
providing technology, while Finland's Outotec has won a contract
to supply technology for a new iron ore processing plant in
Iran.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila and Maytaal Angel in
London; Additional reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova in Moscow;
Editing by Joseph Radford)