By Maytaal Angel and Svetlana Burmistrova
LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 5 Iran is increasing steel
exports and courting foreign investors in an ambitious bid to
quadruple steel output in a decade and replace at least a small
part of the massive revenue it loses due to sanctions on its oil
sales.
A developing economy heavily reliant on construction, the
Islamic Republic exported an average of 1.35 million tonnes of
steel in 2011 and 2012, according to a presentation by Iran's
top steelmaker, Mobarakeh Steel.
By contrast it exported 1.26 million tonnes of steel during
the first seven months of this year, data from the Iran Steel
Producers Association (ISPA) showed.
"Due to the fast expansion of the local production in recent
years, Iran has a surplus of rebars, billets, IPE (I-beams) and
other similar sections," said Bahador Ahramian, a member of the
ISPA's board.
The bulk of Iran's steel exports go to the Middle East and
north Africa, and can involve barter deals or funds deposited in
non-Western banks to circumvent sanctions.
Iran was never barred from selling steel under sanctions
imposed by the United States and the European Union over its
disputed nuclear programme. But financial restrictions banning
banks from processing dollar payments for Iran deals have made
trade difficult.
Tehran says its nuclear programme is peaceful and has
decried western sanctions widely blamed for weakening its
currency and shrinking its economy.
Iran's steel sector pales in comparison to oil, one of the
main parts of its economy targetted by sanctions.
The value of crude oil sales Iran loses each month from
sanctions is estimated at nearly $4 billion. By
contrast, Iran's steel exports to July this year would be worth
some $6.3 billion, based on current prices.
But Javad Ardalan, director of Iran Trade and Investment, a
London-based consultancy with offices in Tehran, said the
additional revenue is important, as it insulates the steel
sector from sanctions by making it self-sufficient.
"Steel and iron ore is a strategic industry for Iran. If
there isn't enough steel in the country the construction
industry will grind to a halt and another 50 or so related
industries will be hurt. It will cause huge unemployment," said
Ardalan.
Iran produced 10.64 million tonnes of crude steel in the
first eight months of this year, up 6.9 percent on the same
period last year and nearly triple the 2.4 percent average
global growth rate, data from the World Steel Association shows.
That increase still leaves the country well short of its
plan to boost steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025,
of which 10 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.
"That plan is going under strategic review and will probably
have to be adjusted, because of marketing, infrastructure and
many other aspects involved," said ISPA's Ahramian.
Attempts to contact Iranian authorities were unsuccessful.
Industry experts say the 55 million tonne target is
vulnerable if Tehran's negotiations with global powers to end
the standoff over its nuclear programme fail and the country's
economy remains crippled by sanctions.
Still they concede that even in this worst-case scenario,
Iran's steel industry will continue to grow, with its exports
adding to the global glut of steel, and helping further depress
prices. ST-CRU-IDX
COURTING INVESTORS
Tehran is leaving no stone unturned in bolstering the
sector. In August, it withdrew the special rate foreign exchange
allocation for all steel imports except flat products in a bid
to further boost local production.
In addition, it is courting foreign steelmakers to invest in
a host of new steel complexes.
According to a press statement from Iran's deputy minister
of industry, mines and trade, Mehdi Karbasian, the country
signed an agreement with Kuwait Steel in June to build a new
complex with 1 million tonnes of rolling capacity.
Karbasian also said in a separate statement that up to 37
"prominent" foreign firms have expressed readiness to co-operate
in Iran's mine and mining industries sector since the summer,
although he declined to name them.
For western companies, however, readiness to do business
with Iran is still largely contingent upon the success of its
nuclear negotiations with global powers. German steel mill
equipment maker SMS Siemag, for example, told Reuters it is
prepared to supply Iranian steel companies, but declined to say
whether it is actually doing so at the moment.
For Iran's other trade partners, such as Ukraine, Russia,
Turkey, China and South Korea, which never completely stopped
supplying steel to Tehran due to sanctions, the country's
increasing self sufficiency means, if anything, a loss of sales.
However, Vladislav Shik, head of foreign trade for Russia's
Akron Metal Group, said there were still opportunities for his
company: "We do see perspectives for scrap sales to Iran. We
could supply up to 250,000 tonnes per year - the volumes that we
now ship to Turkey."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by
