* EU considering anti-dumping penalties
* Iran could need more iron ore to reach its goal
LONDON Feb 15 Iran aims to export 20 to 25
million tonnes of steel annually by 2025, it said in an official
statement on Wednesday, up from a previous goal of 10 million
tonnes.
Tehran has sought to boost the steel sector as it targeted
economic expansion following the 2015 deal to curb Iran's
nuclear programme and has worked to attract foreign investment.
However, while it has succeeded in adding steel capacity,
political and logistical hurdles are high and the lifting of
international sanctions has not opened up the country as quickly
as first expected.
The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and
Renovation Organisation (IMIDRO), in the statement published on
its website, quoted a member of the Expediency Discernment
Council -- a body that mediates between Iran's parliament and
the Guardian Council -- as saying Iran foresaw exports of 20-25
million tonnes of steel by 2025.
That compares with an export goal of 10 million tonnes
outlined by Tehran before the nuclear deal. An overall target of
55 million tonnes per year for total Iranian steel production
was unchanged in Wednesday's statement, which followed a two-day
steel conference in Tehran.
The global steel market is around 1.6 billion tonnes and
analysts say there is little need for more capacity given global
oversupply for the foreseeable future.
Iran says its current production is around 1 percent of the
world total -- or 16 million tonnes.
IMIDRO did not respond immediately to requests for further
information.
The European steelmakers' association Eurofer says Iran has
increased exports of hot rolled flat steel rapidly to the
European Union (EU) market and has accused Iran of "trade
distorting measures".
A European Commission source, who asked not to be named,
said the EU executive has until April 7 to decide whether to
impose anti-dumping penalties on Iran following an investigation
into whether the country has been selling steel at below market
prices.
Although they acknowledge Iran has expanded its steel
industry, shipping sources say many firms are wary of trading
with Iranian counterparts and Western banks are unwilling to
finance any trade for fear of U.S. penalties.
Iran could also run short of iron ore given the complexity
of trade with the nation and is considering export duties on
iron ore to help maximise availability for its domestic steel
mills, industry sources say.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Maytaal Angel and Jonathan Saul;
Editing by Susan Fenton)