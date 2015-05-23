DUBAI May 23 Iran is likely to abolish
subsidised fuel allowances for motorists, an Oil Ministry
adviser said on Saturday, in a move that will cut state spending
but could also drive inflation and cause protests.
The government is trying to curb subsidies that have led to
profligate energy consumption and put a strain on public
finances, already squeezed by international sanctions and last
year's drop in oil prices.
"The issue of fuel rations has not yet been decided, but it
is very likely that no ration will be set and private cars from
now on will get fuel at market rates," Akbar Naematollahi was
quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
Eligible drivers currently receive 60 litres of petrol a
month at a heavy discount to market prices. The introduction of
the allowance in 2007 led to rioting among motorists who could
previously buy unlimited quantities of cheap fuel.
President Hassan Rouhani, elected in 2013 on a platform of
better economic management, has championed efforts to
rationalise prices and pushed through a modest increase in fuel
prices last year.
But the drive to lift subsidies threatens to undo efforts to
curb inflation, which the government has brought down to about
15 percent from highs of 35 percent under Rouhani's predecessor
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Naematollahi said the move was intended to stop illegal fuel
trading and smuggling, adding a final decision would likely be
taken in the coming days.
