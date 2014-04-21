* Cutting fuel subsidy will raise prices
* Policy will test Rouhani's popularity
* He says change will be gradual, concerned about inflation
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, April 21 Iran will start cutting gasoline
subsidies this week, an official said on Monday, a move that
will test President Hassan Rouhani's public support as higher
petrol prices add to inflation in a country already squeezed by
economic sanctions.
The amount of the subsidy cut - and the corresponding rise
in fuel prices - has yet to be announced, but it comes as
Rouhani is under criticism from hardline rivals who oppose a
cautious thaw in ties with the West that he has pursued since
his election in 2013.
The subsidy cuts - a long-standing policy that pre-dates
Rouhani's time in office - are aimed at freeing up government
money for infrastructure investment, reducing state borrowing
from banks so they can lend more to the private sector, and to
encourage energy efficiency.
A previous subsidy cut, implemented by his predecessor,
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, contributed to a big increase in inflation
which, along with sanctions imposed by the United States and
Europe over Iran's nuclear programme, rose to more than 40
percent.
Rouhani says tackling inflation is a priority, and the rate
has dropped below 35 percent as his administration introduced
more conservative monetary and fiscal policies. But, temporarily
at least, subsidy reform could undo that.
Iranian Vice-President Mohammed Shariatmadari was quoted by
the official IRNA news agency as saying: "The new gasoline
prices will be announced within two or three days."
Rouhani was reported by IRNA as saying the increases would
be gradual.
"Due to inflation, we have made sure prices will increase
gradually, so as to not worsen inflation," he said.
In an apparent reference to political opponents who might
see the price rises as an opportunity to undermine him, Rouhani
asked citizens to be "alert."
"Some people might take advantage, or abuse the rise in
prices, to instil fear in the public by giving them inaccurate
information," he said, according to IRNA.
Rouhani's first attempt at implementing subsidy reform was a
disaster, and he is determined to prevent a repeat.
In February, his government partially replaced cash
subsidies with food handouts. Images of people waiting hours for
a few bags of groceries tarnished Rouhani's image as a competent
manager and left him vulnerable to attacks from hardliners.
The criticism was so widespread Rouhani issued a public
apology on state TV.
Motorists with the right to subsidised gasoline receive 60
litres a month at the price of 4,000 Iranian rials ($0.16) a
litre, or $0.61 a gallon, using the central bank's official
exchange rate.
Above that, motorists pay 7,000 rials for gasoline,
equivalent to $0.27 a litre, or $1.02 a gallon.
($1 = 24797.0000 Iranian Rials)
(Additional reporting By Mehrdad Balali; Editing by William
Maclean and Robin Pomeroy)