* Subsidy cuts will add to inflation pressures
* Test of President Rouhani's popular support
* Police on standby, do not expect trouble
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, April 24 Iranians have rushed to gas
stations to fill their cars before a price surge expected at
midnight on Thursday, as President Hassan Rouhani pushes ahead
with a policy to cut fuel subsidies.
The new prices of subsidised petrol, diesel and compressed
natural gas (CNG) have not been announced, but the increases
will test Rouhani's support among a population battered by
soaring inflation that has been exacerbated by economic
sanctions.
With memories of riots at the pumps when cheap fuel was
rationed for the first time, in 2007, police are on the alert,
but do not expect trouble, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani
Fazli said.
"We have been preparing for two months to implement these
plans in provinces, cities and rural areas," state news agency
IRNA quoted Rahmani Fazli as saying on Thursday
"Considering the planning, it is expected that the second
phase of target subsidies will take place without any problems
or displeasure from people."
Rouhani's predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, last cut
subsidies for fuel, food and utilities in December 2010.
There were no riots, but the impact on inflation - which
shot up from a record low of 8.8 percent in August 2010 to
around 40 percent by the end of his term, exacerbated by
tightened Western sanctions - was a major cause of public
resentment.
Rouhani, who secured a surprise election win last June, has
taken Iran into substantive talks with world powers on Iran's
nuclear programme, hoping to get Europe and the United States to
lift their sanctions.
He has also made fighting inflation a priority, but the
subsidy cut is likely to reverse some of his progress on that
front. Inflation currently stands at 35 percent.
"(In 2007) there was chaos everywhere all across Tehran,"
remembers a 34 year engineer speaking by telephone from the
capital. "I guess people learned that they can still live with
higher prices," he added.
"It's nice to pay very little for gasoline, but I am willing
to pay the right price for the sake of having a better economy
in long term."
EXPECT MORE
"Of course I don't want prices to go up, but the reality is
that the prices have to become real," said a 30-year-old
communication specialist in Tehran.
"But I expect more services from the government in return,
such as health and transportation."
Rouhani's first attempt at implementing subsidy reform was a
disaster.
In February, his government partially replaced cash
subsidies with food handouts. Images of people waiting hours for
a few bags of groceries tarnished Rouhani's image as a competent
manager and left him vulnerable to attacks from hardliners.
The criticism was so widespread Rouhani issued a public
apology on state TV.
Currently, motorists with the right to subsidized gasoline
receive 60 litres a month at the price of 4,000 rials ($0.16) a
litre, or $0.61 a gallon, using the central bank's official
exchange rate.
Above that, motorists pay 7,000 rials ($0.28) a litre for
gasoline, or $1.02 a gallon.
($1 = 24797.0000 Iranian Rials)
(Additional reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)