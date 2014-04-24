* Subsidy cuts will add to inflation pressures
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, April 24 Gasoline prices in Iran leapt by
up to 75 percent at midnight on Thursday, as state subsidies
were cut, a risky move that President Hassan Rouhani hopes will
improve an economy battered by Western sanctions.
The price hikes will test Rouhani's support among a
population fed up with the high inflation that he has pledged to
reduce as he pursues talks with world powers aimed at ending
sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear programme.
Iranians rushed to the pumps to fill their cars before the
price surge, but there were no immediate reports of unrest,
unlike in 2007 when there were riots at some gas stations when
cheap fuel was rationed for the first time.
"We have been preparing for two months to implement these
plans in provinces, cities and rural areas," state news agency
IRNA quoted Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli as saying.
"But it is expected that (it) will take place without any
problems or displeasure from people."
Subsidised gasoline, available to each motorist in limited
amounts, rose from 4,000 rials ($0.16, using the central bank's
official exchange rate) a litre to 7,000 rials ($0.28) The
price for gasoline sold outside that ration rose from 7,000
rials to 10,000 rials. Diesel and compressed natural gas prices
also rose.
That still makes automotive fuel in Iran among the cheapest
in the world, but the price hikes will be unwelcome in a country
where a quarter of the adult population is jobless or
under-employed.
Rouhani's predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, launched the
subsidy cutting programme in December 2010 when prices of staple
foods and utilities bills, as well as gasoline, soared
overnight.
The move, coupled with the impact of tightened sanctions by
Europe and the United States, pushed inflation from 8.8 percent
in August 2010 to around 40 percent by the end of Ahmadinejad's
term in 2013.
Rouhani, who secured a surprise election win last June, has
said the money saved by cutting state subsidies will be used to
generate jobs for masses of unemployed youth.
If he can convince Iranians he can improve the economy, they
may forgive him the price rises which will, in the immediate
term, counter his efforts to reduce inflation, which is
currently at 35 percent.
"Of course I don't want prices to go up, but the reality is
that the prices have to become real," said a 30-year-old
communication specialist in Tehran.
"But I expect more services from the government in return,
such as health and transportation."
