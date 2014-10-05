* Media blitz on Khamenei health unprecedented in Islamic
Republic's history
* Revolutionary Guards will want say in choosing next
Supreme Leader
* Lengthy political transition could lead to unrest
* Next leader unlikely to wield as much power as Khamenei
By Babak Dehghanpisheh
BEIRUT, Oct 5 Images of Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appearing frail and in bed have raised
questions about the seriousness of his condition, and who might
eventually succeed him.
In early September, Khamenei made a surprise announcement
that he was having surgery and asked people to pray for his
health. What followed was unprecedented in the 35-year history
of the Islamic Republic.
Top officials including President Hassan Rouhani, the head
of the judiciary and the speaker of parliament went to the
75-year-old Supreme Leader's bedside, with each visit reported
with photos on Iranian news sites. Even former president Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, who has had a tense relationship with Khamenei in
recent years, came for a visit.
Rumours about Khamenei have circulated for years. But there
has never been such a media blitz on the health of the Supreme
Leader, who holds substantial influence or constitutional
authority over the executive, legislative and judicial branches
of government as well as the military and media.
The head of the surgical team said Khamenei had an operation
on his prostate which lasted less than half an hour and only
local anesthetic had been used. He was completely awake and
speaking during the procedure, the surgeon said.
But if Khamenei's health deteriorates, the traditional
clergy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - Iran's top
military force and an economic powerhouse - will need to settle
on a successor quickly if the country is to avoid a period of
political instability, experts say.
"The illness of leaders in undemocratic countries is seen as
a national security issue," said Mehdi Khalaji, a former senior
fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy who is
now the CEO of the Idea Center for Arts and Culture.
TUSSLE IN STORE
So far, Iran has had only two Supreme Leaders since the 1979
revolution, with Khamenei succeeding the Islamic Republic's
founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.
Supreme Leaders are elected by the Assembly of Experts,
which is made up mostly of the clerical old guard. But it is
clear that the Revolutionary Guards will also play a major role,
experts say.
In the past year, the Revolutionary Guards have pushed back
hard against attempts by the Rouhani government to curb their
influence on economic and foreign policy as well as the
country's disputed nuclear programme, the subject of
negotiations between Iran and international powers.
Neither will they be easily sidelined on talks about a
future Supreme Leader. "It's unlikely that the Revolutionary
Guards will defer to a group of geriatric clerics regarding
their next commander in chief," said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran
expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Ali Ansari, director of the Institute of Iranian Studies at
the University of St. Andrews, predicted problems with the
succession. "I don't think it's going to be smooth, whatever
happens," he said. "There will be a tussle."
Khamenei was an unexpected choice after Khomeini's death
because he had not been seen as a senior cleric. But over the
past 25 years he has solidified his grip on power, largely by
gaining the support of the Revolutionary Guards.
KHAMENEI CALLS FOR UNITY
The process for choosing a new Supreme Leader became more
complicated in early June when the head of the Assembly of
Experts, 83-year-old Ayatollah Mohammad Reza Mahdavi Kani, fell
into a coma because of a heart condition, according to a report
by the Islamic Republic News Agency.
This led to speculation that high level negotiations and
jockeying for power in choosing a new Supreme Leader may have
already begun within the body.
At a meeting of the Assembly in early September, Khamenei
himself called for unity. "There are differences in taste on
political issues, on political issues small and large," he said,
according to a transcript posted on his personal website. "But
these differences cannot destroy the unity of the country or
empathy within the country. Everyone should be together."
One possible candidate to succeed Khamenei is Ayatollah
Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, a former judiciary head who is
deputy head of the Assembly of Experts. Shahroudi is seen as a
candidate favoured by Khamenei and, crucially, is thought to
have the support of the Revolutionary Guards, experts say.
Another candidate is Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former
president who has been prominent in Iranian politics since 1979.
But, at 80, Rafsanjani is seen as too old for the position and
has a number of detractors among political hardliners.
A third possible candidate is Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani, the
current head of the judiciary who has been twice appointed to
the position by Khamenei. Larijani comes from a family of
political heavyweights; one brother is the speaker of parliament
and another has also served in government positions. However, he
is not regarded as a senior cleric and is unlikely to muster
much support among the old guard.
Whoever replaces Khamenei is unlikely to wield as much power
in the same position. "The clergy are looking for somebody to
guarantee the interests of the clergy. The Revolutionary Guards
are looking for someone to guarantee the interests of the
Revolutionary Guards," said Khalaji. "Neither of them wants
somebody who can come in and control them."
Disputed presidential elections in 2009 led to mass street
protests followed by a wave of arrests, including of two
candidates who remain detained at their homes.
Given this, the complicated process of choosing a new leader
and the transition of power that follows could also provoke
unrest. "If this uneasy equilibrium is suddenly changed, you
will have unintended uprisings or unintended consequences," said
Abbas Milani, the director of the Iranian Studies program at
Stanford University.
(editing by David Stamp)