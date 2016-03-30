March 30 Iran's Ministry of Finance has issued 5
trillion rials ($145 million at the free market exchange rate)
of lease-based Islamic bonds, expanding the range of the
government's funding tools and providing a much-needed pricing
benchmark for corporate issuers.
The deal is the first time that Iran's government has issued
sukuk using an ijara format, selling them through the country's
over-the-counter securities market, known as Fara Bourse.
The four-year sukuk were listed on March 16 and pay a
nominal rate of 18 percent, according to Fara Bourse data. The
proceeds will be used to settle debts owed by the government to
Ayandesaz Pension Fund and Mahan Air, according to Novin
Investment Bank, which arranged the transaction.
The government would usually issue sukuk based on its own
assets, but in this case the transaction was based on the
creditors' assets, Fatemeh Khanahmadi, computational finance and
risk manager at Novin Investment Bank, told Reuters.
"The creditors accepted it as the government is still
guarantor to pay the principal and the interest to investors."
While officials have said foreigners are permitted to buy
Iranian bonds, foreign portfolio investment in Iran is still
very small, so all or almost all of this month's sukuk issue is
likely to be held by domestic investors.
In the wake of the lifting of economic sanctions against
Iran in January, authorities are rolling out a series of
initiatives to develop the country's capital markets and reduce
local firms' reliance on loans from a debt-laden banking sector.
The government has announced plans to issue 60 trillion
rials worth of Islamic Treasury bills this year, after a maiden
sale in September.
Iran's capital markets have developed differently from those
in the rest of the Gulf after years of isolation, and only a
handful of sukuk structures are available.
The municipality of Tehran issued the country's first sukuk
in 1994 based on an investment partnership format known as
musharaka, which has remained the main structure in use.
Six years ago, the capital market regulator introduced ijara
and murabaha structures - the latter is a cost-plus-profit
format - but they have been slow to catch on, even though they
are widely used elsewhere in the Gulf.
(Reporting by Bozorg Sharafedin and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing
by Andrew Torchia and Alexander Smith)